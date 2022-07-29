Life.Style.Live!

Fun for the whole family at the DNR State Fair Fishin’ Pond

If you’re looking to combine your love of fishing with your love of the Indiana State Fair, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has a perfect experience for you! Mariah Mason from the DNR joined us to tell us more about the unique fishing opportunity.

The Fishin’ Pond, started in 2006, gives children ages 5-17 the chance to fish for free during the State Fair. Each year, thousands of kids fish at the pond. For many of them, it is their first fishing experience.

The pond is located behind the DNR building, and is open on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. There are catfish, bluegill, and more! Staff volunteers are around to help kids bait the hook and reel them in if needed.

There are several new attractions inside the DNR building, so make sure to check it out! You can learn more about the DNR here.