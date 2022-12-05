Life.Style.Live!

Fun science projects you can do using liquid nitrogen, including making homemade nitrogen

This is surely not your grandma’s ice cream!

Rick Crosslin, Scientist in Residence for MSD Wayne Township, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to demonstrate the fun of liquid nitrogen and the many things it can be used for including making a pretty quick batch of ice cream.

Liquid Nitrogen facts:

Nitrogen is an element N

It makes up 70% of our atmosphere

It is an inert gas – odorless, clear

It can be compressed and made into a liquid at very low temperatures…. -320 degrees F

It expands at room temperature 694 times its volume

For Reference:

Space is about -455 degrees F.

The moon in sunlight is up to 260 degrees F and in the dark or night, – 280 degrees F.

Items can change their properties when they are heated or cooled.

