Fundraiser helping domestic abuse survivors get cell phones to communicate

More Than a Tailgate is a fundraiser for More Than a Phone organization.

More Than a Phone is an organization helping domestic abuse survivors get smartphones and data plans free of charge.

The organization started in 2017.

Through volunteerism and victim advocacy, the organization aims to cultivate community across the U.S. and give survivors more than just a phone.

More Than a Phone currently partners with 100 domestic violence programs across 25 U.S. states and Washington D.C.

Sunday, October 29 the organization will host a fundraiser to help make their work possible.

It will happen before the Colts vs Saints game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The fundraiser begins at 10 a.m. at the Crane Bay Event Center downtown.

The organization has provided over 9,700 smartphones and 38,000 months of service to survivors of its participant programs.