Fur-ever friends pet of the week: Nephew

An adorable furry friend is looking for a new home!

Nephew is a friendly big baby who loves being around people. Look at those freckles, how could you resist?

If you’re interested in welcoming Nephew into your family, Indy Humane and Hensley Legal Group will cover the adoption fee! Contact IndyHumane for details.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.