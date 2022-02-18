Life.Style.Live!

Futbol legend Moises Munoz talks research program aiming to create largest, most diverse health database

The“All of Us” research program is teaming up with a futbol legend to promote their unique new research project.

Moisés Muñoz, former Mexican professional soccer player and TV analyst, is working with “All of Us” and joined us today to help educate the public about this important program.

The goal is to create the largest, most diverse health database ever, using the information to improve health outcomes for generations to come.

For more information visit, joinallofus.org/yourhealth.

