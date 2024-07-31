Gabriel Lehman: The journey of a self-taught Artist

Barney Wood, a WISH-TV contributor, had the pleasure of discussing the inspiring story of Gabriel Lehman, a self-taught artist who began his painting journey in 2009. Before discovering his passion for art, Lehman spent 14 years working in construction, focusing on flooring. Despite having no formal training, Lehman’s unique perspective and whimsical style quickly gained him a following.

Lehman’s paintings are known for their dreamlike landscapes, with a particular emphasis on clouds, which bring a sense of joy and wonder to his art. His path to becoming an artist was not without challenges. Lehman has dyslexia, and traditional learning methods were torturous for him. This personal struggle has led him to volunteer his time speaking to students about different types of intelligence and encouraging them to embrace their unique strengths.

Through perseverance and dedication, Lehman developed his own artistic style, which he calls “illustrative surrealism.”

Despite not attending college, Lehman has made a significant name for himself in the art world. His journey is a testament to the power of passion and determination. Gabriel Lehman continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams with joy and resilience, proving that with hard work and a unique vision, anything is possible.