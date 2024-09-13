Gabrielle Falcon’s ‘What a Map Can Do’ teaches kids navigation skills

Author Gabrielle Falcon recently discussed her book What a Map Can Do, which aims to teach children about the importance of maps in a fun and accessible way. Falcon, who specializes in nonfiction for children, explained that the book features a raccoon who starts with a simple map of his bedroom and gradually explores more complex maps, such as bus routes, museum maps, and even weather and star maps.

“Maps can help kids feel more confident about navigating the world,” Falcon said. She added that maps also help children prepare for events, such as reading a weather map to know what to expect for the day. The book is designed to explain complex topics in a way that both children and their families can enjoy together.

Falcon also emphasized that the book provides parents and teachers with a tool to explain topics children may not fully understand. “It gives grown-ups language to help explain complicated topics,” she said. Falcon’s next project, What Medicine Can Do, will similarly aim to educate young readers on the role of medicine, helping them feel more comfortable in uncertain situations.

Falcon recently participated in the Library of Congress Book Festival, where her book was selected to represent her state in the children’s category. She is also involved in a state book festival, with activities for children and families.

For more information on upcoming events, visit indiana.gov/library.