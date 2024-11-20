The Gadget Guy’s top 10 picks for music, fitness, and relaxation gifts

1. Heavys H1H Headphones Bundle – Over-Ear Headphones for Metal Music

$299 heavys.com

Metal fans will love the Heavys H1H Headphones. Thoroughly engineered to mimic the live music experience of concerts, these over-ear headphones feature a patented natural sound field technology powered by eight dynamic speakers arranged in an optimized placement for covering multiple frequency ranges with great precision, delivering the most optimal sound experience possible for all music genres. They also feature Heavy’s HellBlocker active noise cancellation technology for eliminating background noises, a Transparency mode for listening to your surroundings, and support for voice calls. They also integrate built-in controls, a 3.5mm AUX port and USB-C port for wired listening, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for wireless use, up to 50 hours battery, and USB-C charging support.

2. PLAUD NOTE AI Voice Recorder & PLAUD NotePin Wearable AI Memory Capsule

$159 plaud.ai | $169 plaud.ai

PLAUD NOTE is an AI-powered voice recorder that accurately records, transcribes, and summarizes voice-to-text in 59 languages by leveraging OpenAI’s Whisper STT model, making it perfect for business workers and students looking to record meetings and lectures. It can accommodate up to 480 hours of recordings with 64GB of storage, while its dual-pickup engine offers one-press recording with the ability to switch between meeting and phone call modes. It also boasts Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and up to 30 hours of battery. Via the PLAUD App, users can manage and share their recordings, transcriptions, and summaries with ease. Alternatively, there’s the PLAUD NotePin, a wearable AI note-taking device that listens, learns, and understands you over time so it can perform routine tasks before and after work meetings, giving you more time to focus on creative, high-value work. It’s basically an AI wearable memory capsule. NotePin is crafted for the dynamic professional on the move, which is perfect for sales professionals, educators, engineers, technicians, healthcare workers, creative workers, and digital nomads who need a flexible, portable solution in on-the-go or in-field situations.

3. HEALiX Infrared Sauna Blanket w/ Adjustable Heating

$499.99 healixinfrared.com

The HEALiX Infrared Sauna Blanket provides a private, fully customizable heat therapy experience ideal for pain relief, detoxification, skin care, and deep relaxation. Utilizing advanced carbon fiber bundles to create infrared heating, it delivers consistent warmth which helps the body heal at a cellular level, improving circulation, soothing sore muscles, and supporting the body’s natural detox processes. It also has a velcro closure that makes it easy to get in and out of, a medical-grade construction that makes it easy to clean, a waterproof and fireproof design, and comes with a remote control that offers adjustable heat settings from 77ºF to 176ºF with increments of 2 degrees.

4. Newair Countertop Whiskey Ice Ball Maker

$699.99 newair.com

Keep your spirits chilled with the Newair Countertop Whiskey Ice Ball Maker. This ice maker produces two clear, slow-melting, 2-inch ice spheres every 90 minutes that are perfect for bourbon, scotch, or any other cocktail, and can produce up to 32 ice spheres every 24 hours. It also integrates an illuminated control panel that offers an effortless one-touch operation, plus LED indicators that inform you when its ice basket is full or when water needs to be refilled.

5. Fuse Audio Wrap Vinyl Record Player & Fuse Audio Vint AM/FM Radio Speaker

$209.99 fuseaudio.net | $99.99 fuseaudio.net

For vinyl enthusiasts, there’s the Fuse Audio Wrap, a sleek, all-in-one vertical record player with a timeless design that blends functionality and style together. It plays 33, 45, and 78 rpm records and includes built-in FM radio, Bluetooth in and out, and an LCD display to show the time. Wrapped in real Ash tree wood veneer, it has two 5W speakers for clear audio and a unique slot on the back for displaying record covers, adding a personal touch to your listening space. And for modern music lovers, there’s the Fuse Audio Vint, a Bluetooth radio speaker with a retro design that gives it a true vintage look. It features a 5W speaker that fills the room with immersive sound, a built-in AM/FM radio tuner with classic tactile knobs for listening to your favorite local radio stations, a 3.5mm AUX input port, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for streaming music from your phone. It also integrates a built-in wireless charging pad that offers up to 5 Watts of output power for charging your Qi-enabled devices.

6. XOTO – Self-Stabilizing 3-Wheel Leaning Electric Scooter

$7,495 (Save $500 with code XOTO500) xotoinc.com

Drive around town in safety and comfort with the XOTO. This 3-wheeled electric scooter features a special lean capability that provides riders with more stability and maneuverability, making it safer and more enjoyable to ride than regular scooters. Its 3-wheel self-stabilizing design allows its two rear wheels to seamlessly lean and adjust as you turn, while keeping all its three wheels on the ground at all times to ensure the scooter stays upright, giving you more control and confidence on the road. The XOTO can reach a maximum speed of 45 mph, while its 2 built-in batteries make it capable of traveling up to 90 miles.

Gadget Guy pt. 2

1. Bebird Professional Ear Cleaning Tools

$116.99 bebird.com | $75.99 bebird.com | $54.99 bebird.com

For a safe and precise ear hygiene experience, choose Bebird’s Professional Ear Cleaning Tools. The Bebird EarSight Complete is a cutting-edge ear cleaning tool equipped with a serpentine bendable lens that can seamlessly conform to various shapes and surfaces, enhancing visibility in hard-to-examine spaces like the ear canal, while its UV disinfection technology effectively removes bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It also includes a multifunctional toolkit with earwax removal devices, ear irrigation kits, and inspection cameras — everything you need for thorough, safe ear cleaning at home. There’s also the Bebird EarSight Pro, a similar tool equipped with a 3-axis electronic gyroscope that offers enhanced stability and precision, while integrated LED lights and a 1080P HD camera with a 360-degree wide-angle lens provide a high-resolution view of the ear canal directly to your phone via the app. Or the Bebird EarSight Plus, ideal for at-home and on-the-go use. It features a bendable lens that offers exceptional flexibility without sacrificing visibility, plus a pair of manual tweezers that provide precise control for handling small, delicate tasks. It also comes with a durable portable storage case that protects the device and makes it easy to carry anywhere.

2. Cozyla Tablet TV – Portable 32″ Smart Tablet TV

$1099.99 cozyla.com

Enhance your productivity and entertainment at home with the Cozyla Tablet TV. This portable smart tablet TV features a rolling stand with wheels, an adjustable 32″ IPS LCD touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, built-in dual 5W speakers, a microphone, and a 4K HD webcam for video calls and selfies. It has 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Android 13 for its OS, and features a customizable dashboard and widgets, supporting calendar synchronization with iCloud, Google, Outlook, and Google Play Store pre-installed. It also integrates an HDMI, a USB-C, and three USB-A inputs, plus an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm mic input, and 3.5mm headphone output, and boasts Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6, screen mirroring support, and up to 6 hours battery. It’s perfect for watching videos, browsing the web, managing chores, to-do lists and more.

3. QCY H3 Wireless Headphones & QCY Crossky C30 Wireless Earbuds

$54.99 $39.99 (SALE) us.qcy.com | $44.99 $31.99 (SALE) us.qcy.com

For music lovers the QCY H3 Headphones are an awesome choice. They sport a lightweight foldable design and memory foam earcups for all day comfort, while featuring 360º cinema-grade 3D sound powered by custom 40mm complex dynamic drivers, Adaptive ANC with Bimodal Ear Canal technology for reducing background noises up to 43dB, and four ANC modes plus a Transparency mode. They also boast Bluetooth 5.4 with Multi-point connectivity support for pairing two devices simultaneously, a 3.5mm AUX port, and up to 60 hours battery. Through the QCY APP, users can customize sound settings and noise-cancelling via an EQ, configure touch controls, and pair their devices. For those who prefer earbuds, there’s the QCY Crossky C30 Earbuds. They have a C-shape open-ear design that keeps them perfectly stable without sealing the ear canal, keeping you aware of your surroundings, plus an IPX4 Water-Resistance Rating, so you can wear them outdoors and while working out. They deliver a clear, high-quality sound powered by 10.8mm dual-magnet drivers, while 4 microphones enhance call clarity. They also feature Bluetooth 5.4 with dual device connectivity, an 80ms low-latency mode for smooth audio-visual sync, and up to 25 hours of playtime with their charging case. Their audio settings and button controls can be customized via the QCY APP.

4. Agave Black Complete Routine Kit – Natural Skincare Products for Men

$330 $220 (SALE) agaveblack.com

Give the man in your life the best skincare routine with the Agave Black Complete Routine Kit. This kit contains four natural skincare products for men made only with key natural ingredients like Agave Stem Cells, Bakuchiol, and Hyaluronic Acid, meaning they’re packed with vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties, keeping skin hydrated and youthful. Use the kit’s Clean Slate Face Wash to remove impurities, the Fix It Spot Treatment to treat and prevent acne, the Special Sauce Serum for hydration and repair, and the Hydro Edge Moisturizer to lock in moisture. These skincare products can be used for skincare in the morning and evening, making it deal for men seeking an easy, effective approach to skincare—no guesswork, just a healthy, refreshed skin.

5. NNOXX One Elite – Smart Wearable Oxygen & Nitric Oxide Monitor

$899 (free 1-year membership with price) nnoxx.com

Elevate your training with the NNOXX One Elite, a next-gen fitness wearable crafted for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Leveraging bioactive SmO2 (muscle oxygen) and active nitric oxide (NO) monitoring, this advanced, non-invasive device provides real-time biofeedback on muscle exertion, recovery, and endurance. One of nitric oxide’s prominent functions is to relax your blood vessels, which improves blood flow and oxygen supply to your tissues. This widening of the blood vessels is also vital in lowering blood pressure. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures comfort in any workout, while the companion High Performance Platform app lets you track and analyze your progress by providing you with detailed charts and analytics, along with the ability to track workout intensity, volume, and recovery over time. The app also integrates seamlessly with Strava and Peloton. Use NNOXX to set personalized goals, optimize training sessions, and push your performance to new heights with precise, science-backed insights.