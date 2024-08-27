Gadget Guy: Back-to-school essentials 2024

“BACK TO SCHOOL GADGETS”

1. Puro Sound Labs BT2200-Plus – Volume Limiting Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones

$99 purosound.com

Protect your kids’ hearing health this new school year with the Puro Sound Labs BT2200-Plus. These volume-limited Bluetooth headphones for kids are specifically designed to protect children’s eardrums from early hearing damage. They feature a limited volume range of 85dB, 40mm dynamic drivers and a patent-pending Puro Balanced Response Curve sound chip that together deliver a studio-grade audio-quality, plus a fully passive design that blocks 83% of background noise. They also integrate built-in controls, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 3.5mm audio cable, and a daisy chain cable for two headphones to share one device. The headphones are durable, super comfortable to wear as their ear cushions and adjustable headband are built of premium vegan protein leather, and their ear cups are foldable and interchangeable. Available in 6 stylish color options.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UKUftCbBdc

2. Haivivi BubblePal – Interactive AI-Powered Companion Talking Toy

$89 haivivi.com

Make your kids’ return to school more excited, stimulated, and confident with the Haivivi BubblePal. This interactive, AI-powered smart talking toy for children, ages 3 to 12, brings their plush toys to life by utilizing cutting-edge AIGC technology, which makes it capable of engaging in natural conversations with children and enables interactive storytelling, while also providing them with personalized educational content and emotional companionship. It also leverages advanced large language model (LLM) technology, which enables children to co-create stories with it, and innovative bionic memory technology, enabling it to continuously learn and adapt through interactions with children so that it can truly understand them the more they talk to it. The toy features a bubble-shaped design, a child-friendly interface, Wi-Fi connectivity, up to 4 hours battery, and support for USB-C charging. Via the HaiviviPal App, parents can choose between many classic characters with different authentic voices, backstories and personalities… or they can customize their own. You can also track their child’s growth progress, view their achievement medals, and also access a real-time emotional barometer that can detect emergencies as they happen, sending parents an alert notification and allowing them to intervene immediately.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Apf8INGUmw

3. PIURIFY ALCHEMY – Automatic Water Filter Pitcher

$109.99 piurify.com

Ensure your kids always have clean drinking water with the PIURIFY Alchemy. This automatic filter pitcher uses advanced Ultrafiltration and Carbon technology to effectively remove pollutants from regular drinking water, including bacteria, chlorine, VOCs, and lead, delivering clean, safe drinking water with a rapid 2-minute filtration process. It features an eco-friendly design, a cutting-edge Carbon and UF filter rated to have a lifespan of 130 gallons of water, a 50 oz. water tank, a user-friendly filter change mechanism at its base that offers a hassle-free maintenance, a smart filter alert that informs you when it’s time to replace its filter, and up to 30 hours battery.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ou6mA_N56xo

4. CLIQ EpiQ Lounge & CLIQ ClassiQ – Lightweight Folding Outdoors Chairs

$279.99 cliqproducts.com | $109.99 cliqproducts.com

Enjoy your kids school and sporting events this fall, and never leave your portable chairs at home again with the CLIQ Chairs. Whether you’re on the sidelines of the soccer field, camping, chilling at the beach, or joining a tailgate party, these folding outdoors chairs offer exceptional comfort, portability, and durability. The CLIQ EpiQ Lounge, for example, has a large seat for maximum comfort, lightweight and durable construction that can support up to 400 lbs. It features a push-button folding design, a breathable seat, and a high backrest with an adjustable headrest and integrated head pillow. It also offers cup holder compatibility and comes with a complimentary carrying bag for easy transport. Alternatively, there’s the CLIQ ClassiQ, the perfect travel companion for effortless relaxation anywhere. This folding outdoor chair keeps you comfortably upright with its precision-engineered frame and ergonomic canopy. It weighs less than 4 lbs., is built of high-performance materials, and can support up to 300 lbs. Best of all, the ClassiQ folds down to the size of a water bottle, sets up in seconds, can be stored easily in your car or “go-bag”, and opens like magic with its torsion spring-loaded legs and telescoping frame.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppOVy_wxjgw

5. ASUS ROG Ally X (2024) Handheld Gaming Console

$799.99 bestbuy.com

For the school bus, or some after-school decompression fun, check out the ASUS ROG Ally X. This handheld gaming console packs a crystal-clear full HD 7-inch display boasting a 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate for seamless on-the-go gaming, entertainment, and work. Its long-lasting battery and joysticks with 5-million cycles ensure hours of uninterrupted play with Steam, Xbox Games, Epic, and more. It features the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA 3 graphics, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 24GB RAM, and a UH-II microSD card slot for expanded storage. It’s powered by Windows with access to programs such as Excel and Word. It can be easily connected to a monitor or TV (with an HDMI cable) along with a Bluetooth keyboard, allowing for a desktop experience anywhere. With a proprietary cooling system and dual fan design, the Ally X stays cool and quiet in any orientation. Two-way AI noise cancellation filters out background noises from your voice chats so you can focus on your game. Every ROG Ally X also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with access to hundreds of PC games.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgDvJ7lFhgE

NOON “BACK TO SCHOOL GADGETS”

1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless – Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset

$129.99 steelseries.com

For an after school adrenaline rush, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X Wireless is perfect for casual and competitive players. This wireless gaming headset features an ultra-detailed sound quality powered by custom-designed 40mm Neodymium Magnetic Drivers, 360º Spatial Audio for full immersion and directional awareness, and a retractable ClearCast 2.X microphone that has 2-times the voice clarity with a high-bandwidth chipset. It also integrates on-ear controls and boasts Bluetooth 5.3 and high-speed 2.4GHz wireless, a Quick-Switch Wireless function for switching between connectivity modes, multi-platform compatibility with Xbox, PS4 and PS5, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and other handheld consoles, mobile devices and VR headsets via a USB-C dongle, 60 hours battery and USB-C fast charging. Via the Nova 5 App you’re offered 100 fine-tuned Xbox audio presets for different games, an X-Ray Hearing function that enhances audio cues like footsteps, and two save slots for keeping separate EQ sound profiles for 2.4GHz and Bluetooth audio, which are saved and switch automatically.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-Mq1myRYYU

2. Knoop Knot Collection – Handmade & Durable Dog Collars, Leashes & Harnesses

From $32 to $80 shopknoop.com

Kids can take the family pup on walks after school with Knoop’s Knot Collection, a premium lineup of dog collars, leashes, and harnesses that are handmade, super durable, UV fade-resistant, water-proof and machine-washable. Their Knoop Knot Collar comes in 3 sizes. The Knoop Lux Collar is their largest and strongest collar, perfect for large dog breeds, along with the Knoop Royal Collar, for medium dog breeds, and the Knoop Pebble Collar, designed for short-haired pups weighing up to 12 pounds. Match your collar of choice with the Knoop Knot Lead, a beautiful hand-knotted leash that packs unbelievable strength and is built to last. And there’s the Knoop Knot Harness, which provides flexibility, comfort, and full range of movement for your dog thanks to its distinctive design that avoids all the unnecessary straps, all while being incredibly strong and lightweight. All of Knoop’s Knot dog accessories are available in a wide range of cheerful colors.

video: -no video

3. SmartAdditions LOUNGE-IT Magnetic Car Phone Holder

$29.95 theaddvisor.com

Keep your eyes on the road when taking your kids to school by using the SmartAdditions LOUNGE-IT Car Phone Holder. It offers two mounting options: its rear-view mirror arm mount keeps your phone at eye level with horizontal or vertical positioning (requires a mirror stem open length of at least 0.67”), or simply clamp it to the vent to place it at dashboard level. Enjoy the convenience of a magnetic cradle without clips, clamps or straps – just set the phone down and it’s held in place. Its fold-away recliner keeps your phone secure and prevents it from sliding off (a common problem with magnets alone). The LOUNGE-IT works with virtually any smartphone, and the required metal plate doesn’t block Qi and MagSafe charging thanks to the unique cradle design.

video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/A3vvxzOlHwA

4. GoSports Outdoors WOVN Beach & Camping Backpack Chair

$119.99 playgosports.com

Kids can relax after a long week at school with the GoSports Outdoors WOVN Chair. This premium beach and camping backpack chair features a durable frame built of powder coated aluminum that supports up to 400 lbs. Crafted from durable all-weather polyester, the chair’s premium woven fabric promises comfort anywhere, while offering a natural 16″ sitting height, ensuring everyone can get in and out with ease. Its armrests are made from sustainably sourced hardwood for a luxurious look and feel. The chair also folds compact for travel, integrates backpack straps for effortless carrying, and includes an attachable universal cup holder. Whether you’re heading to the beach, a tailgate, or kids’ sports games, this sleek portable chair brings you the ultimate sitting experience to enhance life’s fun moments.

video: https://replay.dropbox.com/share/Z849B04tNccPlES2

5. WaterDrop G3P800 Tankless Reverse Osmosis System w/ UV Sterilizing Light

$999 $849 (SALE) waterdropfilter.com

Improve the quality of the drinking water your kids’ have at home or their college dorm with the WaterDrop G3P800. This tankless reverse osmosis water filtration system comes equipped with a 9-stage filtration system that makes it capable of effectively removing over 1,000 types of contaminants and harmful substances from your water supply, including PFAS (man-made chemicals), fluoride, heavy metals, calcium, salts and large particles. It also integrates a built-in UV sterilizing light that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. The system can filter up to 800 gallons of water per day with a fast flow, producing one cup of water in just 6 seconds, and has a 3:1 pure to drain ratio, using only one cup of waste-water to produce three cups of filtered water thanks to advanced water dispensing technology. The device also comes with a smart faucet featuring a smart screen display with a (Total Dissolved Solids) indicator that shows water-filtration values in real-time. It also offers an easy installation in just 30 minutes, and its filter replacement only takes a few seconds.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWN2t-JAabs

6. MetAlert GunAlert – Gun Safety Solution w/ Motion Detector, GPS Tracker & Combination Cable Lock

$149 (plus service starting under $5/month) mygunalert.com

For parents with firearms at home, MetAlert’s GunAlert can help keep your family safe, especially if kids get home from school before the parents get home from work. This innovative 3-in-1 gun safety solution is designed to detect unauthorized usage and movement of your firearm and alert you immediately. It offers a robust steel combination cable lock paired with a highly sensitive motion sensor and theft recovery using patented GPS technology, while featuring up to 14 days battery on a single 2-hour charge. 36% of children have handled their parents’ guns without their knowledge, and every 2 minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. As a responsible gun owner, it’s vital to do your part to prevent gun theft to help save lives in your community. GunAlert sends an alert to your phone the second your gun is moved, with cellular connectivity in over 190 countries. Via the GunAlert App, you can track your gun’s exact location, monitoring all unauthorized movement until it is recovered and safely back in your hands. Simply attach your GunAlert device onto your firearm, range bag or case using the cable and combination lock, and enjoy peace of mind!

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdvHgIYBcho