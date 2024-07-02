Gadget Guy: Early summer gadgets

EARLY-SUMMER GADGETS

1. ANFIER W12 Language Translator Device & ANFIER M3 Translator Earbuds

$149.99 amazon.com | $89.99 amazon.com

For those going on Summer vacations visiting new countries, avoid language barriers when traveling abroad with the ANFIER W12 Translator. This AI-powered two-way voice language translator device leverages Anfier’s leading-edge ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) technology and advanced search engines, making it capable of translating speech in real time with a 98% accuracy in 144 different languages and with lightning-fast response times of less than 0.5 seconds. It also features Offline Voice Translation between 10 different major languages in any combination without requiring an internet connection, including English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, German, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, along with a Voice Recording function and a Photo Translation function for 42 languages to easily understand text in photos. The device is lightweight and compact, integrates a large 3.7″ HD touchscreen with a 480p x 854p resolution, supports both male and female voice translation, boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and up to 8 hours battery with 7 days standby. For something more portable, there’s the ANFIER M3 Translator Earbuds, which leverage the same technology and also offer speech translation in real time with a 98% accuracy in 144 different languages and in 0.5 seconds. It also feature 5 translation modes, including Touch, Speaker, Free Talk, Offline and Photo Translation. The earbuds also deliver superior audio quality, come with three pairs of silicone earplugs of different sizes to ensure a comfortable fit, boast Bluetooth connectivity, offer 5 hours of battery for continuous translation or up to 15 hours battery when used with their charging case. You can also use them for streaming music from your smartphone and for performing voice calls.

2. Beurer BR90 & Beurer BR60 – Portable Reusable Insect Bite Healers

$34.99 $29.99 (SALE) shop-beurer.com | $29.99 $24.99 (SALE) shop-beurer.com |

During the Summer the days become hotter, and with that come mosquitos and other pesky insects. Combat itching, inflammation and swelling from insect bites and stings with the Beurer BR90 and Beurer BR60. These portable, reusable insect bite healer devices provide an immediate treatment for insect bites that’s both chemical- and drug-free, dissolving insect venom, saliva, and other irritants left under the skin by using a quick-warming ceramic hot plate that heats up to 122ºF, which helps accelerate the body’s natural healing process. Both devices feature 2 different treatment programs for different skin types, with Program 1 used for first applications and people with sensitive skin (for 3 seconds), while Program 2 is best suited for regular use (for 6 seconds). The BR90 model also integrates a built-in light that enables it to be used both during daytime and nighttime. Each device is powered by a AAA battery that lasts up to 300 applications.

3. alphabeats – App-Enabled Brain-Training Wearable EEG Headband w/ Neurofeedback Technology

$696 $499 (SALE) listenalphabeats.com

Turbo-charge your mind in conjunction with your fitness routine this summer with the alphabeats. Designed for the rigorous demands of elite athletes, this app-enabled brain-training wearable EEG headband comes equipped with strategically placed dry sensors that allow for precise brainwave measurements, which leverages the power of patented music-driven neurofeedback technology to elevate mental performance, focus, and recovery, as well as improve sleep and alleviate stress. Via the alphabeats App, you can pick from a carefully curated selection of different music genres when working out, plus science-backed functional music for meditation, relaxation, and sleep. The app also offers you brainwave feedback in real-time through a multiple modality approach that combines auditory, visual, and cognitive elements in which you’re shown visual cues such as an organic bulb and firefly animations that respond to a user’s alpha-brainwave activity, offering you an immersive, interactive feedback loop that reinforces positive mental states. Users can also choose to integrate brief cognitive training modules consisting of brain-training exercises that focus on the cognitive skills essential for high-level athletic performance, such as reaction speed and working memory. Lastly, the app also gives you access to personalized and actionable insights that can help you understand your progress.

4. Brinks Electronic Keypad Deadbolt (for Exterior Doors)

$59.99 amazon.com

Protect your home entrance whenever you’re away on summer vacation with the Brinks Electronic Keypad Deadbolt. This electronic deadbolt lock provides both traditional key access and keyless entry. It can fit most standard front, back, and side doors, and equipped with a high-security mechanical cylinder that’s pick-, bump-, and drill-resistant, making it capable of resisting break-ins, plus an anti-pry shield that helps prevent brute force tampering. It also integrates a 1-inch deadbolt latch with a hardened steel anti-saw pin for added defense, which also meets ANSI Grade 3 standards. The lock also integrates an illuminated keypad that offers clear visibility during nighttime. You can program up to 50 user codes and 10 single-use codes. A one-touch lock button locks it shut in just 2 seconds, and the auto-locking function relocks the door after opening within a customizable time-frame from 1 to 99 seconds, plus an anti-tamper alarm powered by PRO-GUARD technology offers advanced security and protection. The lock is powered by 4 AA batteries that last up to 24 months. Its deadbolt latch is reversible and can be installed on right- or left-handed doors, and its installation is quick and easy, requiring only a Phillips screwdriver and no wiring.

5. Unistellar ODYSSEY PRO – Portable App-Enabled Smart Telescope

$3,999 unistellar.com

During Summer, the sun sets later in the evening, causing twilight to last longer, which makes the sky clearer. Elevate your sky-gazing sessions this summer season with the Unistellar ODYSSEY PRO. This portable smart telescope offers both amateur and professional stargazing enthusiasts an unparalleled experience of exploring the cosmos, allowing users to see much more than they ever could through a normal telescope. The device is compact, lightweight, and comes with a premium high tripod, meaning it can be used at home, outdoors, and on-the-go. It leverages image processing algorithms and Deep Dark Technology to mitigate city light pollution, allowing for a clear, real-time observation of celestial phenomena, even in the heart of the city. The telescope also features 64GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and up to 5 hours battery. Via the UNISTELLAR App, you’re offered access to a vast database comprising a digital sky catalog that contains over 5,000 celestial objects including nebulae, galaxies, planets, and the Moon. Users can experience live image processing for stunning real-time observations, while also allowing them to share their observations via their smartphone or tablet.

6. Legacy Bundles Bundle Swap – One-For-One Kids’ Clothing Swap Platform

$39 bundleswap.com

Did you know that tons of clothing is dumped in landfills each year? Save money and the planet’s resources this Summer by swapping your kids’ clothing with Legacy Bundles’ Bundle Swap, an innovative platform designed to simplify the lives of those raising kids. It allows users to trade in their outgrown unwanted kids clothing (0-5T) for sizes that fit their ever-growing kids, fostering a community-driven marketplace. The platform offers 3 different bundles, allowing you to trade in 30 items from anywhere in the US and receive 30 new-to-you items that are delivered to your door. Legacy Bundles is creating a market that allows parents more time, saves money, and is leaving a positive mark on the environment by reducing waste and promoting sustainable consumption. It’s an ideal platform for those seeking affordable clothing solutions for their growing little ones while embracing a more resourceful lifestyle.

7. Miracle-Ear BLISS – Rechargeable Waterproof Hearing Aids

Starting at $1,000 miracle-ear.com

Improve your hearing once and for all this Summer with the Miracle-Ear BLISS, a newly released lineup of hearing aids that are available both in RIC (Receiver-in-canal) and CIC (Completely-in-Canal) configurations. These high-end rechargeable hearing aids have an ergonomic design, a discreet aesthetic, and a durable, waterproof construction, so they can withstand sweat, rain, dust and dirt. They feature an exclusive SmartSense Technology that automatically adjusts their sound profile as you hear, making over 80 million adjustments per hour to ensure effortless listening while delivering superior sound at all times, plus StillSound technology, which helps users hear more naturally with little effort in the softest of environments. They also feature a M-E MODE+ that lets you experience optimal sound in sensitive hearing environments, which can be enabled with just one tap on the hearing aids. They boast Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with the Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid App, where you can easily manage your hearing aids from your phone. Their CIC model offers up to 38 hours of battery, while their RIC model offers up to 51 hours of battery life. To get them, you simply have to go through a hearing evaluation process, which will then get you a medical prescription that’s approved by Miracle-Ear’s experienced audiologists.

