Gadget Guy: Everyday tech essentials

1. Hollyland VenusLiv V2 – All-In-One Live Streaming Camera

$949 store.hollyland.com

Content creators will love the Hollyland VenusLiv V2. This all-in-one live streaming camera leverages a high-quality 12MP lens that records video in 4K at 30 FPS with support to 6X zoom and instant autofocus, plus a 5″ rotatable touchscreen that can be used for backstage monitoring or flipped towards you to view live comments and the current scene. It supports a horizontal and vertical installation and runs on HollyOS software system, featuring professional camera functions for adjusting exposure compensation, ISO, white balance, aperture, and more. Plus, you can also customize multiple scenes with different settings. It also features smart functions such as Green Screen and Image Overlay, and it comes with pre-installed live streaming apps that enable one-tap streaming directly from the camera for platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, etc. The device integrates a USB-C 3.1 port for UVC Streaming, along with an HDMI Output, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm jack, a USB-A 3.0 port, and includes Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can connect it directly to a DC power supply for streaming continuously or power it with an external NP-F 970 battery, which offers you between 4 to 6 hours battery life.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iSy8OwqZLA

2. Beatbot AquaSense Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner

$2.199 $1759 (SALE) beatbot.com

For pool owners, the Beatbot AquaSense Pro is an amazing solution. This smart robotic pool cleaner offers a 5-in-1 comprehensive cleaning for your pool, clarifying the water and cleaning the surface, walls, floor, and waterline effortlessly. It features a dual-roller brush system at the front and back that delivers superior cleaning efficiency and coverage, a two-layer filter that effectively captures debris of all sizes such as leaves, hair, sand, insects, and more, plus a dual track drive system powered by 9 motors that make it capable of effortlessly climbing walls and efficiently navigating all types of surfaces, including concrete, vinyl, fiberglass, and ceramic without leaving scratches. The robot also features a smart navigation system powered by a Quad-Core 1.8GHz processor and 20 smart sensors that ensure intelligent path planning, along with an intelligent return to the water surface and surface parking for easy retrieval. The robot also automatically dispenses a powerful water clarifier solution that rapidly eliminates dirt, oils, and residue, and also halts scum buildup and metal-induced discoloration, guaranteeing immaculate water clarity. Its 10400mAh battery offers 9.5 hours battery life for surface cleaning and 5 hours for floor cleaning, which can be recharged at its charging dock. Via the Beatbot App, users can customize the robot’s settings to fit a variety of needs.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_07R5l4W0xg

3. ANFIER W09 PRO Language Translator & ANFIER M3 Translator Earbuds

$69.98 amazon.com | $99.98 amazon.com

Avoid language barriers when traveling abroad with the ANFIER W09 Pro. This AI-powered two-way voice language translator device leverages a cutting-edge AI translation engine, translating speech in real time with a 97% accuracy in 144 different languages and in less than 0.5 seconds. It also features Offline Voice Translation for 10 major languages without requiring an internet connection, including English, Chinese, Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian, German, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, plus a Voice Recording function and a Photo Translation function for 42 languages to easily understand text in photos. The device integrates a 2.4″ HD touchscreen with a 480p x 854p resolution, supports male and female voice translation, boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and up to 8 hours battery with 1 week standby. For something more portable, use the ANFIER M3 Translator Earbuds, boasting the same technology for speech translation in real time with a 98% accuracy in 144 different languages and in 0.5 seconds. They also offer 5 translation modes, including Touch, Speaker, Free Talk, Offline and Photo Translation. The earbuds deliver superior audio quality, boast Bluetooth connectivity, 5 hours battery for continuous translation or up to 15 hours battery with their charging case. They also support music streaming and voice calls.

video: https://www.amazon.com/live/video/6172a73fc4304704b4c747c1bb09c8af?ref_=dp_vse_ibvc0

4. ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306Q) – 13.3” Windows Notebook PC w/ Detachable Keyboard & AI Features

Starting at $1,099.99 asus.com

For creating content on the go, the ASUS ProArt PZ13 (HT5306Q) is a truly powerful tool. This high-end notebook PC packs a US MIL-STD 810H military-grade construction with a IP52 Water-Resistance Rating, withstanding outdoors use. It features a 13.3-inch ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen that boasts a 3K resolution in a 16:10 aspect ratio, cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that delivers ultra-vivid colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate with 0.2 ms response time. It also integrates a 13MP rear camera and 5MP IR front camera, and comes with a detachable keyboard, a magnetic stand and the ASUS Pen 2. It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Plus Octa-Core processor that offers powerful performance without sacrificing battery life, a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for storage, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and Windows 11 Home (64-bit) for its OS. Its operating system comes with Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that seamlessly integrates AI features such as information recall, artistic visual generation, and real-time translation, along with ASUS StoryCube, an exclusive AI-powered software designed specifically for digital asset management, through which you can automatically organize your photos and videos. It also has two USB-C 4.0 ports that support fast charging, up to 5K external displays, and up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, plus an SD card reader with a microSD card adapter for media transfers. Its Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity keep you connected, while its long-lasting 70Wh battery offers up to 21 hours runtime.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0jhaePYaVE

5. Screwpop Toolkey II – 17-in-1 Stainless Steel Keychain Multitool

$22.99 $19.99 (SALE) screwpoptool.com

For everyday-carry (EDC) enthusiasts, nothing’s more versatile than the Screwpop Toolkey II. This ultra-light keychain multitool is built of heat-treated stainless steel for the ultimate durability, while also featuring an array of functional tools. It has 17 different functions, including a dual-design Phillips / flathead magnetic screwdriver, ferrous tester, box scoring tip, prybar, 1/4″ hex bit driver, closed wrench (O2 wrench), wire stripper, tag buster, fine and coarse files, semi-serrated blade, rigging screwdriver, bike spoke key, wire bender, English and Metric rulers, protractor, lotto scratcher and bottle opener.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC3gh3tBwHE

6. Oneisall Cozy C1 – Dog Grooming Vacuum Kit for Shedding, Drying & Trimming

$164.99 $149.99 (SALE) oneisall.com

Make Fido’s grooming time easier with the Oneisall Cozy C1. This all-in-one dog grooming kit features a vacuum function with up to 10,000Pa of suction power for collecting 99% of pet hair into its 2L vacuum container, a drying function with an airflow speed up to 27m/s and seven adjustable temperature settings between 95°F to 149°F, and a trimming function to trim you pet’s coat, all with a quiet operation under 60dB. It also comes with 8 head attachments, including a slicker brush and a deshedding brush to manage shedding, a round, narrow, and finger blow nozzles for drying your pet’s hair, pet clippers with 6 guide combs of different sizes, plus a roller head and a long nozzle for removing pet hair from furniture and clothes.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rl7iKn_1DE

1. PuroAir 240 – HEPA Air Purifier for Large Rooms w/ Smart Particle Sensor

$279 $159 (SALE) getpuroair.com

Keep the air in your home clean and safe to breathe with the PuroAir 240. This advanced air purifier comes equipped with a 3-stage filtration system composed by a pre-filter screen, an activated carbon filter, and a high-efficiency HEPA filter that make it capable of capturing up to 99% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns including dust, pet dander, odors, smoke, pollen, allergens, and VOCs. The device also integrates a smart particle sensor that monitors air quality and adjusts its operation automatically to increase power if polluted air is detected and also has a whisper-quiet operation. It’s rated to have a 1,115 sq. ft. coverage area, making it suitable for filtering and cleaning the air in medium to large rooms. It also boasts an air quality indicator light, three fan speed settings including a sleep mode and an auto mode, four timer settings for 2-, 4-, 6-, and 8-hour increments, and a child lock for added safety.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8W6gK93NfC8

2. AAwipes Premium Drinking Water Test Kit & AAwipes Aquarium Test Kit

$14.97 amazon.com | $9.97 amazon.com

Ensure your tap water is clean and safe to drink with the AAwipes Premium Drinking Water Test Kit. This professional-grade water testing kit evaluates 17 essential parameters in your water’s composition, including chlorine, fluoride, lead, iron, among many more, as well as bacteria, offering you a comprehensive analysis of your water quality. Each test strip is crafted to meet professional standards, ensuring accurate and reliable results. With a simple testing process—dip, shake, and compare—you get results within seconds, and bacteria tests within 48 hours. And for pet fish owners, there’s the AAwipes Aquarium Test Kit, developed by experts to help keep your aquatic environment in perfect balance. This comprehensive 8-in-1 test kit measures key parameters including free chlorine, nitrate, nitrite, hardness, total alkalinity, ph level, sodium chloride, and ammonia nitrogen. Designed for both freshwater and saltwater tanks, it delivers fast and accurate results within minutes. Ideal for home use, this kit helps you monitor water quality and maintain the health of your fish, all while saving time and money compared to lab testing.

video: https://www.amazon.com/live/video/073f46904ee64581bdc85704d0c0f826?ref_=dp_vse_ibvc0

video: https://www.amazon.com/live/video/09f2314564c94bbba8f85429a01d93a2?ref_=dp_vse_ibvc0

3. Snailax SL-681 Cordless 4D Neck and Shoulder Massager & SL-527RC Shiatsu Foot Massager

$49.99 amazon.com | 99.99 amazon.com

Relax your neck and shoulders with the Snailax Cordless 4D Neck and Shoulder Massager (SL-681), which offers a premium massage experience with its advanced 4D kneading technology, simulating deep, human-like massages across a wide area from the neck to the trapezius. Equipped with 6 ergonomic nodes, it delivers continuous and powerful pressure for soothing comfort. It also features an adjustable heating function with two temperature settings (104°F/120°F) to gently warm the neck and shoulders, along with a 10-minute auto shut-off for safety. Designed for flexibility, this massager can be used handheld or strapped on, making it perfect for use at home, in the office, or on the go. Its cordless design is powered by USB-C charging, offering you 70 to 80 minutes battery on a single charge. And for relaxing your feet, there’s the Snailax Electric Shiatsu Foot Massager (SL-527RC). This high-end electric foot massager comes equipped with cutting-edge shiatsu rollers that deliver deep kneading massages, alleviating pain from sore feet and reducing pain caused by plantar fasciitis and neuropathy. Its spacious design accommodates feet up to size 13, and it also comes with removable foot covers that are machine washable. The device features deep kneading, vibration, and air compression massage functions with 3 intensity levels, a heating function with adjustable low/high temperature settings from 113°F up to 131°F that can improve blood circulation and sleep quality, and an Auto-Shut Off function. It also comes with a remote control that makes it easy to operate without bending over to adjust its settings.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ5brILMYE8

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N56URP5eibg

4. NATPAT Pet Zen Vapor Stickers & Pet Tick Repellent Stickers

From $10.50 to $19 natpat.com (locket for $9.99)

Help your pet stay calm and relaxed with NATPAT’s Pet Zen Vapor Stickers. These natural, remedy-infused stickers are designed to provide your pets with a soothing experience, helping them manage anxiety during stressful situations like traveling, thunderstorms, or visits to the vet. And you can keep your pets safe from ticks and other pests with NATPAT’s Pet Tick Repellent Stickers, infused with essential oils known for their insect-repelling properties, making them perfect for outdoor adventures. Both stickers snap onto your pet’s collar using the NATPAT Pet Locket, keeping them safe and secure. With the soothing scent of essential oils in Zen and the all-day pest protection from TrailPatch, your pets are ready for anything—no harsh chemicals needed.

video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vCqoInZdIa6vw0HudOfqcbLN6a4LjSRp/view

5. Invoxia Minitailz – AI-Powered Health & GPS Tracker for Dogs

$99 invoxia.com

Ensure Fido stays in top shape and lives a healthy life with the Invoxia Minitailz. This advanced AI-powered wearable for dogs utilizes cutting-edge biometric technology to detect and record a host of cardio-pulmonary stats with medical-grade accuracy, including your dog’s resting heart and respiratory rates, allowing you and vets to be aware of and anticipate potential health issues, while also showing your dog’s unique heart signature. It can also monitor your dog’s appetite, their daily activities while differentiating between walking, running, scratching, eating/drinking, barking, and rest periods, as well as detect anomalies in their behavior. Via the Invoxia Minitailz App, owners can keep an eye on their dog’s health stats, download their dog’s comprehensive health report, which enables vets to obtain realistic data about your pup’s health status and improve diagnostics, and also track their dog’s GPS location in real-time using the 4G LTE-M network.