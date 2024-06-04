Gadget Guy: Handy gift ideas for dads

Father’s Day Gifts for Tech-Savvy Dads

1. Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 Kit/ PowerUp 2000 / PowerUp 32K

Starts at $49.99, scosche.com

The Scosche BaseLynx 2.0 Kit is a wonderful Father’s Day gift for tech-savvy dads. This modular wireless charging system features individual charging modules that fit together (like Lego pieces) which utilize GaN fast charging and smart shared power technologies. They support MagSafe magnetic wireless charging, and can be used alone or combined to provide multiple charging, storage and display options, all powered with one AC power cord. The BaseLynx 2.0 2-in-1 Stand can simultaneously charge your iPhone through its MagSafe charger and your Apple AirPods through its wireless charging base. The BaseLynx 2.0 Vert can store and charge up to three devices via 3 USB-C PD ports with shared 60W output. The BaseLynx 2.0 Watch securely holds and charges any Apple Watch model through its 5W charger. The BaseLynx 2.0 End Cap integrates a 67W USB-C Power Delivery Port plus a 125V AC Outlet for charging a laptop. Also from Scosche, check out their PowerUp 2000, a 2000 peak amp car jump starter, with a built-in USB-C Power Bank for charging smaller stuff. Its Power Boost function can jump-start vehicles when their battery is completely drained, and a 6-Point Spark-Free Safety System allows protection from overheating. It also has a built-in LED flashlight with Strobe and SOS light modes. Finally, the Scosche PowerUp 32K covers all of Dad’s power needs. This portable power station charges up to 4 devices, has a digital display that indicates battery level, and multiple ports like a 110V AC, USB-C and a USB-A… plus a built-in 3W LED light. video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGZdWJOSjAw

2. Birdfy Feeder Bamboo & Birdfy Hum Feeder – Smart AI-Powered Bird Feeders

$199.99 (SALE) birdfy.com | $229.99 (SALE) birdfy.com

For dads who enjoy birdwatching and feeling connected with nature, check out the Birdfy Feeder Bamboo. This smart AI-powered bird feeder is made of FSC-certified bamboo, which provides outstanding weatherproof construction. Two separate 1.5L seed containers with built-in drainage provide nourished food for their feathered friends, and a perch allows birds to land comfortably. The HD camera can stream live footage at 1080p, an 8X Zoom, full-color night vision, AI recognition technology that identifies over 6,000 bird species, and motion detection that automatically records videos and sends them to your smartphone. Plus, there’s a two-way audio system for listening to birds singing. You can store all your videos on an SD card, or use Birdfy’s EVR cloud storage service. Its battery will last up to 6 months, and it comes with a solar panel to keep it powered. Via the Birdfy App, you can capture and share your avian encounters with others, post video recordings on social media, and share the device’s camera feed with up to 20 guest users. OR…if hummingbirds are Dad’s jam, the Birdfy Hum Feeder has similar features, butisdesigned specifically for hummingbirds, and adds a perch, a BPA-free 20 oz. reservoir with anti-UV construction, and three red flowers where hummingbirds can drink their nectar. It also includes an ant moat system to prevent ant invasions, a built-in temperature sensor reminding you to change the nectar, and dual 3MP cameras that record hummingbirds at 2K HD in both front- and side-view angles. Leveraging the HUM’s AI recognition technology allows you to identify over 150 hummingbird species,

video: https://cdn.shopify.com/videos/c/o/v/9d9c2327d1b4403bb3a75724ca9c40a1.mp4

video:https://c.media-amazon.com/images/S/vse-vms-transcoding-artifact-us-east-1-prod/971da7e1-fe35-4811-93c2-3b6a417b7334/default.jobtemplate.mp4.480.mp4

3. Uneekor EYE MINI Lite – Golf Launch Monitor

$2,749 uneekor.com

Golf-addicted Dads will love the Uneekor EYE MINI Lite. This compact golf launch monitor features dual photometric high-speed cameras that record you in real-time at 3000fps for a comprehensive view of your golf swing, giving you both down-the-line and face-on views, providing you with crucial insights to help perfect your form and technique. A set of infrared sensors track ball and club movement with 19 data points, including 15 ball data points like speed, spin, and flight time, plus 4 club data points like impact speed, attack angle, and path. It also comes with a biomechanical golf mat comprised of over 1100 sensors that provide real-time weight shift analysis, a vivid foot heat map, and precise weight distribution bars, letting you see any subtle shifts impacting your game. The system connects with a Windows 10/11 PC, and offers out-of-the-box setup. Uneekor’s golf simulation software provides a real-life golf experience, where you can dial in your ball striking, see what you’re feeling in real-time, and view video of your club swings before, during and after impact at a stunning frame rate. Plus, it also features compatibility with a wide range of third-party software, including popular choices like GSPro.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KseJNxd7kMk

4. Tonisity DoggyRade – Prebiotics for Man’s Best Friend

Starting at $4.50 doggyrade.com

Dad’s best friend will enjoy Tonisity’s DoggyRade lineup of healthy prebiotics for dogs… and cats. The DoggyRade Meat Snacks for Dogs are made with fresh meat and 100% natural ingredients, serving as functional health snacks that support gut health and immune function. The secret is the added prebiotics and superfoods including sweet potato, pumpkin and flax seeds. They’re high in protein, gluten and grain free, and available in many flavors. The DoggyRade Prebiotic Drinks, which are prebiotic isotonic drinks made with high-quality hydrolyzed chicken or duck, contain natural fiber prebiotics, electrolytes and amino acids to support a targeted nutritional approach and intestinal health. There’s also the DoggyRade Prebiotic Superfood Chewies for dogs, which contain natural fiber prebiotics to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, supporting their immune and intestinal health, and the DoggyRade Pro, a rehydration drink for dogs that provide advanced nutritional support with glutamine and prebiotics for gastrointestinal function. Lastly there’s YummyRade, a tasty, low-calorie prebiotic gravy that can be added to dogs’meals to enhance flavor and encourage pets to eat, while also providing them with prebiotics to support gut health. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFWA2gNYk8g

HANDY GADGETS FOR FATHER’S DAY

1. Snailax SL-256 Shiatsu Massage Cushion & SLY-527 Foot Massager

$99.99 amazon.com | $85.99 amazon.com

For times when Dad needs to wind down and relax, there’s the Snailax SL-256 Shiatsu Massage Cushion. Designed for ultimate comfort, this back massager integrates four flexible deep kneading massage nodes that travel up and down to relax your entire back, offering you three different massage zones for full back, upper back, and lower back massages. It also features a spot massage function for targeted relaxation, a vibration seat massager that offers 3 intensity levels for the hips and thighs, and a soothing heat therapy that warms and relaxes tense muscles across the back, lumbar, and shoulders. Made with luxury leather and a cozy mesh, it can be used on various chairs with its integrated strapping system, and includes a detachable intensity control flap for adjustable intensity and flexible massage nodes that adapt to your body’s curves. For Dad’s lower extrimeties, there’s the Snailax SLY-527 Foot Massager. Perfect for home or office use, this advanced foot massager comes equipped with deep tissue shiatsu rollers for rolling and kneading massages that target deep nerves, joints, and acupuncture points of the feet to reduce plantar fasciitis and neuropathy pain. It can also heat up quickly, reaching temperatures up to 131°F, making it ideal for warming cold feet, improving circulation, reducing fatigue, and promoting better sleep. It features 3 adjustable compression levels on the instep, heel, and ankles, and an additional vibrating massage for complete foot pampering, along with high/low heat settings that can operate independently. It also includes detachable, machine-washable foot sleeves that fit up to size 13.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWWv4lgVcME

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9KU42ZaAas

2. mosslab Moss Air – Living Moss Air Purifier & Humidifier

$109 mosslab.com

Ensure Dad breathes clean air at home with the mosslab Moss Air. This living moss air purifier and humidifier comes adorned with a patch of ancient frost moss (Racomitrium canescens) harvested from the world’s lushest forests, providing your living space with fresh, oxygen-rich air and a touch of natural décor. The device features a 320ml water tank at the back, plus a magnetic ball attached to its lid that shifts to cover its top air orifice to effortlessly toggle between its Terrarium Mode for air purification, and its Humidifier Mode for air humidification and indoor humidity control. Its Terrarium Mode will cover 35.31 cubic ft. (1 m³) and delivers a silent natural air purification process that helps remove up to 99% of VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Humidifier Mode has a humidification area of 106.56 sq. ft. (9.9 m²), and delivers a humidification rate of 40ml per hour. An LED mood light illuminates your space with natural lighting, and the 2000mAh battery offers up to 8 hours of continuous operation with a full water tank.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFZa86oHeOo

3. ScarScience Silicone Scar Sheets & Scar Diminishing Serum

Starting at $19.99 amazon.com

When Dad nicks or burns himself, there’s ScarScience Silicone Scar Sheets to the rescue. These high-performance scar tape strips are formulated with a proprietary blend of medical-grade silicone gel, the same clinically proven technology used in hospitals, burn centers and plastic surgery practices for scar care treatments, which mimic the natural barrier function of healthy skin and hydrating scar tissue, which significantly diminish and improve the appearance of scars. They can also be used prophylactically to prevent new scars from becoming severe, and help reduce the itching and discomfort associated with scars while soothing and hydrating skin. Each pack comes with 12 clear tape strips, each measuring 3 inches. There’s also the ScarScience Scar Diminishing Serum, a self-dispensing tube filled with medical-grade silicone gel and equipped with either a brush or a gentle massage roller for treating scars and reducing their appearance.

video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wghd1rp841A

4. WORX Landroid VISION 20-Volt Boundaryless Robotic Lawn Mower WR220

$2,499.99, worx.com

Covering a 1/2 acre, the WORX Landroid VISION Boundaryless Robotic Lawn Mower WR220 makes quick work of a lawn so Dad can spend time doing better things. With no boundary wire installation or lawn mapping required, you simply unbox and start mowing. The Landroid Vision uses its sophisticated camera to identify grassy areas and stay where it needs to cut. When a neighbor’s lawn touches yours, you can place the included magnetic strips to create a barrier that prevents Vision from crossing over. It reliably covers areas up to 1/2 acre (21,780 sq. ft.) with periodic mowing throughout the week, and Intelligent obstacle avoidance prevents collisions with people, pets, furniture, wildlife, and other hazards to improve safety. There’s a 140-degree wide-angle HDR camera that captures clear images of a mowing area to detect every corner of the yard and provide detailed information on obstacles—such as distance and width. The Neural Network Mower uses AI deep learning technology to continuously improve Vision’s ability to identify mowing zones and obstacles. For simplified multi-zone management, you can use the included RFID cards to identify divided lawn areas. Vision will safely pass over driveways, walkways, and other surfaces to reach the different mowing zones. Mow at night and enjoy your lawn during the day—Landroid Vision uses bright FiatLux LED lights to maintain clear sight in the dark without putting nocturnal animals in harm’s way. The Self-leveling deck automatically rises to provide the necessary clearance for terrain changes and other hindrances, and the Cut-to-Edge functionality produces clean, close cuts near borders to minimize trimming needs. The durable 3-wheel design with front wheel drive reliably moves the mower across varying terrains, and cutting height adjustments can be set between 1.5” and 3.5”. It’s so quiet, it’s practically inaudible from just a few feet away. Both IPX5 water-resistant and weatherproof, the Landroid is completely protected when it’s exposed to rain. In fact, the built-in rain sensor detects precipitation, signaling Vision to return to its base until conditions are dry. This delay protects your landscape since cutting in wet conditions may damage the lawn or cause the mower to get stuck. You can manage the mower from afar with a mobile device using the Landroid App and Vision’s Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity. Use the app to customize the mowing schedule, cutting heights, multi-zone management, and more.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKt4zaGFlzc