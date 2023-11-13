Gadget Guy: Holiday gift guide

1. B Strong BFR Training System – Blood Flow Restriction Bands Training System

$449.95 bstrong.training

Improve your overall health and fitness with the B Strong Training System. This blood flow training system utilizes two sets of blood flow restriction bands for your arms and legs that restrict the blood flow to the muscles that are getting exercised, helping you get stronger while also allowing you to build lean muscle at a much faster rate than when performing intense workout routines. Its arm and leg bands are made of extremely durable industrial-grade materials used in marine applications, so they can be worn during almost any type of exercise or sports, whether that’s simply a workout session at the gym or even a swimming session. This blood flow training system can be used by people of all ages, making it the perfect workout accessory for anyone. It also comes together with a hand pump for tightening its arm and leg bands. Via the Guidance App, users are taught the basic safety rules and regimens to follow for achieving safe and effective results.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B726IkK2R9s

2. PreSonus Eris 5BT 2nd Gen Media Reference Monitors & PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT Studio Subwoofer

$249.99 presonus.cfom | $199.99 presonuuius.com

For audiophiles looking for a state-of-the-art audio solution, the PreSonus Eris 5BT 2nd Gen can truly elevate the audio from your media, whether that’s music, or even the audio from a movie or TV series. This pair of high-end 5.25-inch Class D dual amplification media reference monitors deliver studio-quality sound in an elegant, compact form factor that makes them suitable for bedroom studios, video production, and high-fidelity gaming setups. Each unit features 50 Watts of Sound Output for an impressive combined total of 100 Watts of onboard power at 104 dB, delivering crystal-clear and accurate audio, as well as a deep, punchy bass that you can feel. This sound system also integrates high- and low-frequency Acoustic Tuning controls, allowing you to perform sound adjustments with ease. It also features 4 different input options that make it easy for you to connect just about any audio source, including a front-panel ⅛-inch stereo line input, a rear-panel with ¼-inch TRS and RCA inputs, and stereo Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. For even more bass, add the PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT to the system, a powerful 8-inch, front-firing 100 Watts studio subwoofer with Bluetooth connectivity that drops audio down to a molar-rattling 30 Hz, which completes the set as a perfectly matched 2.1 sound system.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2iOfiWUPvs

3. Carved Wood+Resin Phone Cases

$59 carved.com

For keeping your phone protected and looking extra stylish, there’s the Carved Wood Phone Cases. These unique handmade wood phone cases are designed specifically for Apple’s iPhone smartphones, now including the entire iPhone 15 lineup, and also for the Samsung Galaxy phones (starting from the S20 line up to the S23 line). Each case is carefully made one at a time by using raw wood burls that are dried, stabilized, hand-carved and cut down to the size of a phone case to achieve an astonishing one-of-a-kind wood grain pattern, and then coated with epoxy resin, which creates gorgeous colorful swirl patterns. These cases feature clicky, tactile buttons, customizable metal button accents, are rated to have a robust drop-protection, and also support MagSafe and Qi Wireless charging. Alongside their phone cases, Carved’s line extends to sweatproof bracelets, folding pocket knives, and minimalist wallets, all adorned with their signature wood and resin designs. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlbJqSPKISc

4. Wellbots Google Pixel Buds Pro & Wellbots Google Pixel Watch

$199.99 wellbots.com | $279.99 wellbots.com

Listen to your favorite soundtracks on-the-go with the Google Pixel Buds Pro. These high-end true wireless earbuds have a IPX4 Water-Resistance Rating, come equipped with moldable pliable eartips that perfectly adjust to the shape of your ears, and also integrate built-in sensors that actively measure the pressure in your ear canals so that the earbuds can adjust, ensuring you’re comfortable even during long listening sessions. They deliver a premium sound that’s powered by custom-designed 11 mm dynamic speaker drivers, giving you a fully-immersive audio for music and voice calls. They feature Active Noise Cancellation, a Silent Seal technology that maximizes the noise-cancellation of outside noises, a Transparency Mode that lets you hear your surroundings, an intelligent built-in Volume EQ that automatically adjusts the tuning in tandem with the volume to maintain balanced audio levels, and support for voice calls. They also sport touch controls, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support to Bluetooth Multipoint, up to 31 hours battery, support for Qi wireless charging, Voice Assistant support for Google Assistant, and real-time translation in 40 languages.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp69ZdfExP0

To take full-control of your digital world, there’s the Wellbots Google Pixel Watch. This first-generation smartwatch comes equipped with an always-on AMOLED display protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen cover that brings a 320 ppi resolution and adjustable brightness up to 1000 nits. The watch runs on Wear OS 3.5, features GPS connectivity (also includes GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo), Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connectivity, and also comes installed with the Google Home App, allowing you to control your smart home devices from anywhere. It comes equipped with a built-in 294 mAh Lithium-Ion battery that offers you up to 24 hours battery. Fast Pair connectivity lets you connect it with a Google Pixel smartphone or with a pair of Google Pixel Buds, while Find My Device helps you find the location of either of those devices in case you lost them, which you can also visualize on a digital map on the watch’s screen. It also has media controls for music playback, and comes installed with most Google Apps, including Gmail, Google Calendar, Google, Google Wallet with Google Pay enabled, and YouTube Music for streaming music with Wi-Fi or listening to previously downloaded tracks. You can also use the Google Assistant to play music, respond to texts, get directions and more. It also integrates Fitbit features such as heart rate tracking, sleep score with tracking for metrics like breathing rate and heart rate variability, and more, plus other health-related functionalities including an ECG App that lets you assess your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation (which data can be easily shared with doctors), built-in fall detection, and an Emergency SOS function. You also get 6 months of Fitbit Premium included, allowing you to get deeper insights, exclusive workouts, mindfulness sessions, and more.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igtTclATVe8

5. Regelica Anti-Aging Skincare Set – Anti-Aging Cream & Renewal Serum

$160 $135 (SALE) regelica.com

Maintain a proper facial skincare routine with the Regelica Anti-Aging Skincare Set. This facial skincare set includes an anti-aging cream formulated with powerful, yet gentle botanical ingredients such as bakuchiol and 7 mineral-rich seaweed extracts that can help to visibly correct signs of skin aging associated with a thinning skin. In addition, you also get a skin renewal serum formulated with potent concentrations of resurfacing and natural antioxidant ingredients like mandelic acid and edelweiss, which have exfoliating, antioxidant, and rebalancing properties that can help to reduce wrinkles, pores, and pigmentation, and also help to improve elasticity, firmness, and brightness of your skin. The set also comes together with a complimentary stainless steel beauty tray.

video: -no video

6. VersaDesk UltraLite – Electric Desktop Riser & Standing Desk Converter

$499 $349 (SALE) versadesk.com

For those who spend long periods of time sitting at a desk, it’s important to stand up occasionally and move around to avoid posture problems. The VersaDesk UltraLite lets you do that without having to interrupt your work. This electric desktop riser seamlessly converts your desktop workspace from a typical sitting desk to a fully-functional standing desk. It features a 36-inch by 24-inch work surface area, packs a professional-grade construction that’s built to last, and has a whisper-quiet operation. Its true ergonomic design helps prevent pain in your neck, back, and shoulders when working at your PC or laptop while standing up. It also integrates an easy-to-use push button control that lets you effortlessly perform height adjustments, with the ability to raise its work area up to 20 inches, and also lower it whenever you want to work sitting again. There’s also a child-proof safety lock that prevents kids from operating the unit, plus a built-in USB charging port for recharging your personal devices.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeZf9ZBAduY