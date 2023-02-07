Life.Style.Live!

Gadget Guy: Nifty gadgets for your home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gadget Guy, David Novak, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with more great products from this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

MeatStick 4X Set – Smart True Wireless Meat Thermometer

$124.99 Themeatstick.com

For boyfriends and husbands that love prepping barbeques, the MeatStick 4X makes for a very thoughtful gift. With it, the man in your life will have a super-reliable way of keeping steaks, burgers and other charcuterie cooking at the optimal temperature. This high-end true wireless meat thermometer integrates a set of quad temperature sensors – 1 integrated in its ceramic handle and 3 in its stainless-steel probe – that are powered by a proprietary advanced TrueTemp technology that helps you get the most accurate and real-time temperature readings. Its patented Dual-Shell technology allows the thermometer itself to withstand heat up to 572°F, and its stainless-steel probe up to 212°F. The MeatStick 4X is completely waterproof and dishwasher-safe. It features a wireless range of up to 650 ft.

Abiie Beyond Junior Y High Chair & Abiie Octopod Baby Dishware

$219.95 abiie.com | $14 and up abiie.com

Nothing would make mommy’s Valentine’s Day better than having their little one sitting with the rest of the family at the dinner table. The Abiie Beyond Junior Y High Chair does that and promotes a healthy sitting poster for newborn babies and toddlers. This ultra-modern wooden high chair is designed to grow with your child from infancy (6 months) all the way to their adulthood, as it can have its seat and dimensions seamlessly adjusted into a full-size dining chair in under 20 seconds, thanks to its EZ-Seat Technology. It features a removable tray and footrest, dual restraint systems that can be adjusted to create a 5-point or 3-point harness, a water-resistant cushion, and a removable tray cover that’s dishwasher-safe. The chair itself is made of high-quality beechwood and treated with state-of-the-art pressure-assisted anti-microbial high-temperature sterilization. Finally, for ensuring your baby’s mealtime is a little less messy, put your trust in the Abiie Octopod Baby Dishware. This set of eating plates and bowls for babies has all of its dishware made entirely of silicone. Designed to work on all flat surfaces, all of the set’s plates and bowls come with suction cups that ensure your baby’s dish stays on the table. Moreover, the eating plates also feature separate food compartments to keep your baby’s meal neatly arranged. For parents looking for something a little more stable, the company also sells a baby eating plate made of bamboo, equipped with the same sort of suction cup.

Ellie Rose Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger

$39.99 shopellierose.com | Amazon.com

Give the kids a cool Valentine’s Day gift with the Ellie Rose Quartz Holographic Wireless Charger. This ultra-chic device supports any Qi compatible device. Place your Qi gear on the charging pad for a quick and easy charge. It even works through Ellie’s branded phone cases. This wireless charger is compatible with all power sources and USB-A wall adapters, and is rated to have 5V-2A / 9V-2A of Input Power, and up to 10W of Output Power for fast wireless charging. Best of all, its sleek and stylish design makes it look great on your desktop, nightstand, or kitchen counter.

RADIUS Toothbrushes & Dental Care Products for People & Pets

$4.5 ~ $75 madebyradius.com

After that box of V-Day candy, your kids could use the RADIUS’ Toothbrushes. With a vast lineup of ergonomic toothbrushes that are available for kids, adults, and even pets, RADIUS Toothbrushes are 100% biodegradable, as their handles and heads are made from plant-based materials and sustainable substances. They feature smooth oval brush heads that are perfectly-sized for different age groups and equipped with approximately 4,500 soft, vegetable-derived bristles to ensure a gentle cleaning. The company also sells replaceable toothbrush heads, travel cases, and also full kits. RADIUS also sells other dental care products such as their organically certified toothpastes. Their RADIUS USDA Organic Clove Cardamom Toothpaste is made 100% free of chemicals, pesticides, GMOs, glutens, fluoride, saccharin, SLS, SLES, carrageenan, parabens, detergents, or synthetics of any kind. Their RADIUS Organic Canine Toothpaste is formulated with a blend of organic coconut oil, sweet potato and cinnamon to provide a tasty treat without any harmful ingredients. Lastly, they also sell vegan flosses, which are made of expanding nylon sponge floss and natural Carnauba wax, and then coated with coconut oil erythritol to provide a smooth glide and cleaning between teeth and also help prevent cavities and remove plaque in the process. Their lineup of vegan flosses includes the RADIUS Vegan Sponge Floss, the RADIUS Natural Biodegradable Silk Floss, and the RADIUS Vegan peppermint Anywhere Floss.

PetSafe Teach & Treat Remote Reward Trainer $190 petsafe.net

Teaching your dog the difference between good and bad behavior is easy with the PetSafe Teach & Treat Remote Reward Trainer. This remote-controlled reward-based training device allows dog owners to easily reward their pups whenever they show good behaviors. With the press of a button on its remote control, the device will dispense kibble or premium treats from up to 30 yards away. It’s ideal for dogs of all ages as well as for dog owners who want to have a hands-on role in training their dogs. Everything you need to teach your dog to sit, stay, and other actions comes with the Teach & Treat. Dog owners are also provided access to tutorial videos led by a certified trainer who will walk them through every step of the way, ensuring owners and their pups get the most out of each training session. This dog-training system comes with a dispenser, remote, and a target for your dog to run to.

