Gadget Guy showcases holiday gift ideas for dad

The Gadget Guy David Novak joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a variety of cool products any dad on your holiday shopping list would likely appreciate.

1. xSuit 4.0 – Lightweight, Breathable & Stretchy Men’s Suit for Every Occasion

$700, xsuit.com

Ensure dad is not only able to look his best but also feels comfortable all day long with the techy xSuit 4.0 . This versatile men’s suit is lightweight, breathable, and stretches, featuring a cutting-edge design and special fabric technology. It’s made of an advanced 8-way stretch fabric material that makes it resistant to wrinkles, and also integrates advanced liquid-repellent nanotechnology that makes it resistant to odor and stains. Fully machine washable, there’s a $100-off holiday discount during the holiday season.

2. Fluora Mini – App-enabled Smart LED Illuminated Floor Plant

$329, indiegogo.com

Keep the holiday lights going this Christmas, even inside your home, with the Fluora Mini. While not necessarily an XMAS tree, this smart LED illuminated floor plant integrates 9 LED luminescent leaves, 3 soft-touch stems, and a hand-crafted ceramic pot that houses its high-end electronics, working together with a dedicated Smartphone App, where you can configure color and brightness of each leaf, mesmerizing light-animations, and even set different schedules for different lighting options. Capable of 16 million different colored light combinations, the Fluora is also reactive to music, dimming and brightening to each music beat. You can also sync several Fluora Minis together. The device is compatible with many smart home integrations, as well as with the Razer Chroma lighting ecosystem, perfect for gamers. Early bird crowdfunding prices start at just $199.

3. FocusCalm Headset – Wearable EEG Neurofeedback Brain Training Device

$250, focuscalm.com

Improve the way you meditate with the FocusCalm Headset. This wearable EEG brain training device can be used for stress reduction and also for concentration improvement. The device works together with a dedicated Smartphone App that utilizes collected neurofeedback to effectively train and strengthen your brain’s ability to get into a state of relaxation, as well as to strengthen different brain functions such as memory, attention span, and decision-making, all through a variety of engaging activities. The App also provides you with real-time measurements of your current stress level on a scale from 0 to 100.

4. Timekettle WT2 Edge/W3 – Real-Time Bi-directional AI-powered Translation Earbuds

$999.99, timekettle.co

If dad is a world traveler, the Timekettle WT2 Edge/W3 Earbuds are a perfect gift for him. These high-end AI-powered translation earbuds can translate speech in two-way communications in real-time with 95% accuracy and at a very low latency within just 0.5 to 3 seconds. They feature a Bi-directional Simultaneous Translation function, Smart Noise Reduction for unwanted background noises, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for their in-app functionalities. You can choose between 4 different Translation Modes, a 6-Person Bilingual Meeting function, or a 40-Person Multilingual Remote Group Chatting function. The device offers online translation support for 40 languages and 93 accents via Wi-Fi and Cellular Connectivity, as well as offline translation for a total of 8 languages. 12 hours of battery life per charge.

5. Speaqua Barnacle X – Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker w/ Bluetooth Multi-Pairing

$135, speaqua.com

Sing along with dad and enjoy the best Christmas songs together with the Speaqua Barnacle X. This portable Bluetooth speaker has a durable shock-proof and dust-proof construction, is waterproof, and it floats! Its 4-in-1 mounting system gives you plenty of positioning options, thanks to the included adaptors, and also features a Dual EQ Enhanced Audio System, 8GB of internal storage, an RGB smart light show system, and party-pairing function that allows for up to 150+ speakers to be wirelessly connected via Bluetooth.

6. Newair Shadow Series – Wine Cooler Refrigerator w/ Dual Temperature Zones

$690, newair.com

For any dad that loves good wine, the Newair Shadow Series makes for a truly unique and thoughtful gift. This freestanding wine cooler refrigerator features enough capacity to store up to 12 bottles of any wine and 39 cans of beer or soda. It comes equipped with frameless mirrored glass doors integrated with double-pane glass that blocks harmful UV rays so it can protect your wine’s flavor and aroma, plus 10 removable beverage racks for personal organization. A built-in soft Blue LED light illuminates labels without creating heat, while two built-in fans draw cool air that’s generated by its powerful and quiet compressor cooling system, which makes the unit capable of keeping wine properly stored between 37°F to 64°F. Best of all, the unit also features Dual Temperature Zones, along with separate built-in control panels integrated at the top of each door for configuring the temperature for each zone. Use the Discount Code “GADGETGRAM” to get 10% off your purchase. video: – no video

7. Setex Grips & Pads for Different Everyday Products – Gaming Grips, Earbuds Grips & Eyewear Pads

$13/$15/$10/$10, setexgrip.com

For dads who haven’t outgrown gaming, that’s OK, they’ll love the Setex’s Grips & Pads, which utilize the same gecko-inspired anti-slip technology to mimic a geckos’ fibrillar microstructures that grips and provides comfort for all your tech. The Setex’s Thumbstick Grips, which are universal gaming thumbgrips, are compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Pro controllers, which offer 356% more grip on sweaty thumbs than competing brands. Those are available in both Low-Rise as well as High-Rise Grip models, which respectively offer either a flat height or an added height of 11mm for the best possible thumb positioning while gaming. The Setex’s Controller Grips, which are non-slip gaming grips available in different custom designs for each specific gaming console, provide a perfect fit and grip. The Setex’s Earbuds Grips are anti-slip earbuds pads, available for both wired and wireless versions of the AirPods as well as for other brands of wireless earbuds, and provide a natural, unprecedented grip and sweat-wicking for your ears. They fit perfectly and smoothly in just about any charging case. Finally, there’s the Setex’s Eyeglass Nose Pads, which use that same gecko-inspired anti-slip technology to ensure your eyeglasses always have a strong but still fairly comfortable fit an grip, perfect for sweaty or oily skin types.

