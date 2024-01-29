Gallery Forty-Two All-Star exhibit

Presenting “For the Love of the Game,” a collection with over 30 works by the multimedia artist, FINGERCREATIONS.

On display are iconic all-stars in the realm of basketball, including legends like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Jerry West, Stephen Curry, Karl Malone, Grant Hill, Dominique Wilkins, and more.

FINGERCREATIONS, an Indianapolis native and self-taught visual artist, channels his unique artistic expression through oil pastels, drywall, and broken glass, using only his fingers as tools.

Known for celebrity portraits, he has previously immortalized figures such as Bob Marley, 2pac, Notorious B.I.G., and Mahammad Ali.

This collection, dedicated to his first love, basketball, perfectly captures the intensity and emotions of the featured all-stars. The exhibition coincides with the upcoming NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Kenneth Hordge, aka FINGERCREATIONS, is a rising star in the art world and a proud member of The Eighteen Art Collective.

The collection can be viewed at Gallery Forty-Two in downtown Indianapolis, housed in the city’s oldest commercial building.

The gallery, with its commitment to honoring history, hosts an opening on February 2, 2024, and an artist reception on February 9, 2024, with the exhibition closing on March 1, 2024. Gallery Forty-Two is renowned for supporting both internationally acclaimed and local Indiana artists, creating an immersive experience that blends the past and present.

The gallery is also available for private events and weddings.