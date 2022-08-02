Life.Style.Live!

Gallery Pastry celebrates first summer in new location — prepares Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache, Lemon Soufflé Pancakes

Gallery Pastry is celebrating its first summer in it’s newest location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood!

Youssef Boudarine, executive pastry chef for Gallery Pastry, and Alison Keefer, owner of Gallery Pastry, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new location and to prepare Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache and Lemon Soufflé Pancakes.

They are celebrating this summer with free bubbles! Local business owner Alison Keefer choose to open Gallery Pastry’s third location on 16th [319 E 16th Street, Indianapolis] about 6 months ago because of the lack of brunch options in that neighborhood and they’ve been welcomed with open arms, so she wants to give back!

Guests 21+ receive a complimentary glass of house bubbles with an entrée purchase through the end of July. They also are offering $1 macaroons on Wednesdays and $1 oysters on weekdays.

Gallery Pastry Shop, their first location, started in Broad Ripple in 2015 with macaroons as its signature pastry and has since sold hundreds of thousands of them at their three Indianapolis locations.

Gallery on 16th is Keefer’s third location. Here they are known for their croissants in both sweet and savory dishes and famous for their Croissant Waffles served with maple syrup and house mixed berry compote. An off-menu secret is topping the croissant with anything else on the menu – including their chicken.

Since Indy’s Old Northside is full of families and dog-walkers, they also offer a walk-up carry-out window for food and their made-on-site gelato!

New for 16th:

Extended evening hours from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays during the summer to enjoy wine, savory bites, pastries and sweet creations.

For more information, click here.