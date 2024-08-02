Gardening expert Carrie Petty shares seasonal tips for a healthy garden

Gardening expert Carrie Petty joined the show to discuss seasonal gardening tips, focusing on weeds, plants, and how to maintain a healthy garden. As the summer has brought more rain than usual, Petty anticipates a beautiful fall season and shared advice on how to prepare gardens for the upcoming months.

Petty emphasized the importance of proper weeding techniques, explaining that simply pulling weeds can strengthen them if the roots are not removed. She demonstrated the use of a weeding tool to effectively remove thistles, a common and challenging weed in Indiana.

She also provided guidance on pruning geraniums, explaining that cutting the stems all the way down to the base encourages new growth and more blooms. Petty discussed the benefits of Coleus plants, noting that this time of year is ideal for planting them alongside mums in fall containers.

Petty highlighted the beauty and utility of native Indiana plants like black-eyed Susans and purple coneflowers, also known as Echinacea. She recommended saving and drying the seeds from these plants for future use, storing them in spice containers.

Petty concluded by promoting her podcast, “Growing a Beautiful Life,” where she shares more gardening insights.