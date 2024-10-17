Gather 22 celebrates one-year anniversary with a day of fun and food

Gather 22, a West Coast-inspired restaurant, is celebrating its one-year anniversary, marking a year of bringing fresh, seasonal dishes to the local community. Pablo Gonzalez, co-owner of Gather 22, explains that the restaurant focuses on using ingredients from farmers’ markets, offering a menu that rotates with the seasons. “We have our staples, but we switch them up, like our ricotta toast, which we’ll be making today,” he said.

The ricotta toast, one of the popular dishes, features whipped ricotta with honey, figs, grapes, and pumpkin seeds. “We focus on shareable dishes,” Gonzalez notes, emphasizing the restaurant’s philosophy of creating a communal dining experience. Inspired by California’s culture, the restaurant encourages guests to enjoy food together, making it an ideal spot for friends and families.

Gather 22: Ricotta Toast

As part of their anniversary celebration, Gather 22 is hosting an event on Saturday, October 19. “We’re doing events all day long for the whole family,” said Gonzalez. Activities will include pumpkin painting, costume contests for both humans and dogs, live music, and more. In partnership with FACE, a local organization for low-cost animal care, the event aims to bring the community together while supporting local causes.

Gather 22 also offers unique cocktails, and during the anniversary event, guests can purchase limited-edition commemorative glasses featuring a mural design from the restaurant’s dining room. “We have a Hendrick’s Spritz bar, and you can keep the glass,” Gonzalez said, adding that any cocktail can be served in these special glasses, allowing customers to take home a piece of the celebration.

The restaurant is also known for its pizzas, including the popular spicy chicken pizza with a super thin, Roman-style crust. “We make sure everyone has the pizza they want,” said Gonzalez. The restaurant plans to serve food from their patio food truck during the event, along with a bar bus offering cocktails, tattoos, and piercings, adding a festive and unique vibe to the celebration.

In addition to the anniversary, Gather 22 is getting into the Taylor Swift spirit with a “Taylor Swift Happy Hour” from October 26-28, coinciding with Swift’s local concert dates. “We have drinks named after her songs, and we’ll be playing Swift’s hits throughout the evening,” said Gonzalez. If the vibe continues, the restaurant may extend the event to keep the party going.

Gather 22 is known for its vibrant brunch scene, featuring live DJs and a welcoming atmosphere. “You can’t miss brunch,” Gonzalez said. The anniversary celebration promises to be a lively event that brings together food, music, and community. For more information, visit gather22.com.