Gear up for GMR Grand Prix!

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is hosting the highly anticipated GMR Grand Prix on May 12-13, kicking off the Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This family-friendly race event offers a chance to witness thrilling racing up close, with comfortable viewing mounds and free admission for kids ages 15 and under when accompanied by an adult with a general admission ticket.

Race fans are encouraged to participate in #500Fashion Friday by showcasing race-themed attire to celebrate the Month of May and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Official merchandise for fans of all ages, including kids’ t-shirts, onesies, and adult apparel, can be found at shop.ims.com. Indy 500-themed toys are also available for young fans.

The Rookie Program is an initiative aimed at young race enthusiasts aged 7-12, providing special perks and access at NTT INDYCAR Series races and events to fuel their passion for motorsports.

To further embrace the racing spirit, you can decorate your home in racing style, such as displaying a checkered flag, preparing race-themed snacks, and hosting a porch party.

The Porching movement encourages gathering with family, friends, and neighbors for a fun-filled celebration. More information on Porching can be found at ims.com/porching in partnership with the Harrison Center.

For tickets to the GMR Grand Prix, visit the official website at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/grandprix/buy-tickets/tickets-race-day.