Gearing up for Carmel Jazz Fest

Step right into Pavel’s world as we bring you an exciting preview of the upcoming Carmel Jazz Fest! Get ready to be swept away by the enchanting melodies of international Latin jazz pianist, Pavel Polanco-Safadit.

Joining us on camera is the ever-charismatic Blair Clark, the Executive Director of the Carmel Jazz Fest. So, what’s the buzz? According to the festival’s website, this non-profit extravaganza will take place on August 11th and 12th in the picturesque Carmel, Indiana. With a delightful blend of jazz, blues, and R&B, talented artists will grace multiple stages, while local vendors will showcase their finest offerings.

It’s not just a local affair either; visitors from across the nation are expected to flock to this musical paradise, indulging in soulful tunes, delectable food, and unique local treasures. Mark your calendars and get ready to groove, because the Carmel Jazz Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience. For more information, check out their website. Now, let the countdown to jazz and joy begin!