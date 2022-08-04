Life.Style.Live!

Gen Con returns to downtown Indianapolis this week

Gamers have descended on the Circle City as Gen Con is taking over the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium beginning on Thursday, August 4 and running through Sunday, August 7.

Court Sakmar of Thames & Kosmos and David Capon, CEO of FoxMind, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect at the convention.

Considered The Best Four Days in Gaming™, Gen Con is the largest annual event dedicated to tabletop gaming and culture in North America.

Each year, gamers and fans converge here in Indianapolis to share their love for all things gaming: from tournaments to guest appearances, exhibit hall booths to electronic games, workshops, seminars, anime, art shows, auctions and countless other activities.

Thames & Kosmos is offering “Life.Style.Live!” viewers 10% off all of their games throughout the run of Gen Con using the “WISH10” code.

For more information about Thames & Kosmos, click here, and for more about Fox Mind, click here.