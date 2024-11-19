GEO Next Generation Academy: Empowering students for college success from the start

GEO Next Generation Academy, a charter school offering K-12 education in Indianapolis, is helping students prepare for college earlier than most traditional schools. The academy, now operating as a single campus for all grade levels, is making strides in creating a seamless educational experience for students and their families. Principal Tiffany Evans highlighted the benefits of the unified campus, saying, “It’s a one-stop shop. Parents can drop off all their children at the same place, and it fosters a sense of community as older students pick up their younger siblings.”

GEO provides satellite transportation services to make it easier for families to access the school. Beyond logistics, the academy’s unique focus on early college preparation sets it apart. Students can begin taking college courses as early as the ninth grade. “We’re intentional about setting students up for success beyond high school,” Evans said.

Early College Opportunities

Jocelyn, a senior at GEO, shared her experience of taking college courses through Ivy Tech Community College starting in her sophomore year. “It’s been awesome,” she said. “I’ve done so many college courses, from Communications 101 and 102 to summer programs, all paid for by the school. I’ve had an amazing experience seeing college life and getting a head start.”

Evans explained the importance of this early exposure, saying, “We want to prepare our students for life after high school, whether they go to college or not. Many of our students graduate high school as college sophomores or juniors, reducing anxiety and frustration about transitioning to higher education.”

Preparing for All Pathways

While the school encourages college attendance, Evans noted that the credits students earn in high school can benefit those who take a gap year or pursue other paths. “Even if they don’t go to college immediately, they’ve already made progress. That momentum can be a game-changer,” she said.

Jocelyn plans to attend an HBCU in Atlanta, with her sights set on Spelman College or Clark Atlanta University, to pursue a career in sociology. “GEO has given me so many opportunities,” she said, adding that the early college courses have made her feel confident about the next steps in her academic journey.

Building the Future

GEO’s intentional approach to education is aimed at combating generational poverty by equipping students with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed. “We want them to leave our campus as productive human beings,” Evans said.

For more information about GEO Next Generation Academy and its programs, visit geonextgenacademy.org.

SPONSORED BY THE MIND TRUST.