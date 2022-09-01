Life.Style.Live!

George Mallet takes a spin with Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett at NHRA U.S. Nationals

The marquis event on the NHRA schedule is underway at Lucas Oil Raceway Park right now and throughout the Labor Day weekend. The Dodge Power Brokers U.S. Nationals bring the fastest, hard-charging drivers of Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock cars to Indy to compete throughout the weekend.

Top fuel driver Leah Pruett is among the competitors here for the Super Bowl of drag racing. We had the opportunity to ask Pruett about her lightning-fast reflexes during a Tuesday news conference at the Tony Stewart Team garage in Brownsburg. She spoke matter-of-factly about the ability to anticipate at the starting line as an occupational requirement.

“We have to have the quickest reaction times in the world,” she said firmly as she stood beside her top fuel dragster. “The intangibles of driving this car are making a move before thinking about it. That’s a reaction. You can’t think about what you’re doing because it’s a thought and then it’s too late.”

We witnessed the speed of Pruett’s decision-making when we joined her in a Dodge Hellcat Hemi-powered muscle car on the drag strip Tuesday afternoon. Pruett did a smokey burnout before we reached the starting line to guarantee maximum traction. When we got to the starting line, this reporter never even saw the go-light. I was thrown back in my seat as Pruett went from zero to nearly ninety miles per hour in an instant.

Pruett completed the run in just over eight exhilarating seconds. “Your turn,” she said with a smile as she wheeled us around to the starting line again.

“If you feel the tires spin, come off the throttle,” she had advised me when we were still in her Brownsburg garage. “That’s the patience part I was talking about. It’s having the patience to let the tires settle so you can regain traction and not be wide open.”

When I moved into the driver’s seat, I had to move the seat of the muscle car all the way back to accommodate my 6′ 4″ frame. Pruett, who stands 5′ 9″ guided me through the steps of doing a burnout with my left foot on the brake and my right on the gas. I had hoped to drive a car with manual transmission for this exercise, but Pruett explained the only manual transmission in the fleet was in the shop. Following Pruett’s instructions, I was able to burn rubber for a few seconds and create a big cloud of rubbery smoke.

I was too slow at the starting line, unsure of when to stomp down on the accelerator. Still, the big Hemi engine launched us from zero to eighty in a matter of seconds. The acceleration might have been hard to top with a manual transmission. My time was just over nine seconds compared to Pruett’s time of just over eight seconds.

It was bucket list stuff for this gearhead reporter to ride with Pruett. I took a picture with the top fuel standout to remember the adventure.

The schedule of the weekend known as “The Big Go” can be found here.