Life.Style.Live!

George Mallet’s 10-year-old son leaves bull riding retirement

It wasn’t his dad’s first choice, but 10-year-old Colton Mallet resumed riding rough stock earlier this month. There were a lot of discussions involving the little cowboy, his mother, and me, but Colton successfully made his case.

“Dad I want your blessings to finish what I started,” Colton said earnestly. “I’m not scared at all.”

Colton is a cowboy to the core. He started riding horses almost as soon as he could walk. That included Secretariat’s grandson, Brahma Fear, who shares the little cowboy’s birthday. He was only four years old the first time he tried “mutton busting” at a Minnesota rodeo. Mutton busting is a precursor to bull-riding. Little tikes hop on sheep and hang on for dear life as the animals tear through a rodeo arena.

So, I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised when Colton graduated to riding rough stock. Once he started riding bulls, it wasn’t long before he was able to stay on one of the beasts for the full six seconds (adult bull riders seek an eight-second ride.) When a bull rider stays aboard for six seconds that is known as “covering” the bull. The peewee bull-riders on the Little Britches Rodeo circuit occasionally cover but are more likely to be launched into the mud or dirt by the bucking beasts.

This reporter was in Indianapolis seeking employment when, during dinner, I got a phone call from Colton’s grandfather explaining that our boy had flown off a rank steer, banging heads with the animal, and had been taken to the hospital.

I drove through the night to Rochester, Minnesota where Colton had been transported to the prestigious Mayo Clinic. Colton had broken his jaw when he banged heads with the steer but was otherwise okay. He would be able to resume riding his horse. Colton, his mother, and I, though, decided his bull-riding days were over.

Fast forward to this month. After the boy made his case to his nervous, old dad, I got on board.

Last weekend I drove to Crawford County, Wisconsin to see Colton resume his bull-riding career. As I nervously shot a video of Colton climbing on a rank bull, I was reminded of movie cowboy John Wayne’s words, “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.”

Cowboys are indeed tough as nails and strong as steel and if I sired one of them, I reckon that’s okay.