German Wine Queens visit Indiana

Germany, a nation deeply entrenched in its love for wine, has upheld the tradition of electing a German Wine Queen annually since 1931.

These wine queens are not only required to possess expertise in enology and winemaking technology but also demonstrate proficiency in foreign languages and an understanding of the export business.

Within the vibrant wine culture of the Baden region in Germany, these queens hold a prestigious position, serving as ambassadors for local viticulture.

Their role is pivotal in showcasing the rich heritage, diverse terroirs, and exceptional wines that define the Baden wine scene.

With grace and eloquence, they represent the passion and dedication of the local winemaking community, embodying the essence of Baden wines.

Selected for their knowledge, eloquence, and deep appreciation for winemaking traditions, the German Wine Queens act as cultural ambassadors, participating in various events and engagements to promote German winemaking excellence.

This year’s celebration of wine, Weingeist 2024, invites enthusiasts to join in a memorable evening at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis, featuring wine pairings and a special presentation from the esteemed German Wine Queens.