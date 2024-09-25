Germanfest 2024: Celebrating German heritage

Craig Mince, President of the Athenaeum Foundation, and Diana Gingerich, Events Manager, shared details about the 16th Annual GermanFest happening on Saturday, October 5, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Athenaeum in downtown Indianapolis.

This fun event celebrates German heritage and its influence on Indiana. It’s also the biggest fundraiser for the Athenaeum, helping maintain the historic building.

Guests can enjoy traditional German food and drinks, including bratwurst, potato pancakes, pretzels, pastries, and seasonal beers and cider. Local vendors like Sun King and Ash & Elm will be serving up delicious drinks.

A crowd favorite at GermanFest is the Dachshund Dash, where wiener dogs race to become champions. This year, there will be live commentary and big screens to make sure everyone gets a good view of the action.

Other activities include games, contests like the stein-holding and sausage-eating competitions, and a special kids’ area. There will also be live music and dance performances throughout the day.

Tickets are available online now. VIP passes offer early entry, a free stein, and a tote bag. General admission is also available for both adults and kids. Tickets may be available at the gate if they don’t sell out beforehand.

For more information and tickets, visit the Athenaeum website.