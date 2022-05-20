Life.Style.Live!

Get 20% off the sale price at Wicker Works of Brownsburg’s Memorial Day sale!

Wicker Works of Brownsburg is holding a Memorial Day sale that you won’t want to miss! Everything in the show room is marked down 20% off of the sale price. Tammy Hession, Owner of Wicker Works of Brownsburg, filled us in on this incredible deal.

Even though many businesses are facing supply chain delays, Wicker Works can deliver the furniture you see in the showroom the next day!

Wicker Works has a large selection of outdoor furniture and you can choose toss pillows to fit your personal style. Switching out toss pillows can completely change the feel of a furniture set!

You can learn more information about Wicker Works at their website here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WICKER WORKS OF BROWNSBURG.