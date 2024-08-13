Get a taste of the fair with delicious pork specialties

If you haven’t made it to the state fair yet, there’s still time, and you have a chance to win tickets. A family four-pack is being given away, and to enter, visit wishtv.com/contests.

This morning, Cody is reporting live from the pork tent near the midway, joined by Jim Bagley, who is overseeing the cooking. The pork tent is a popular attraction each year, known for its pork burgers, pork chops, and this year, pork tacos.

Bagley noted that the preparation begins early, with cooks arriving around 4 or 5 a.m. to ensure everything is ready by 10 a.m. He also mentioned the importance of volunteers, including a group of 10 students from Clinton Central School, who assist in the tent.

This is Bagley’s first year working directly at the fair, though he has experience catering. He expressed excitement about the positive reception, with people lining up as early as 9 a.m.

The rib tips, a featured item, are prepared with a special secret recipe developed 50 years ago. Priced at $11, they have been a hit with fairgoers. Bagley confirmed the tent would remain open until 10 p.m., with volunteers rotating shifts throughout the day.

The pork tent is part of the “Taste of the Fair,” offering various foods for attendees to enjoy. Cody, clearly enjoying his meal, encouraged everyone to visit the tent and support the pork producers.