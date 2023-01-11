Life.Style.Live!

Get brighter, whiter teeth for 50% off with Power Swabs

If your teeth are yellowing due to years of drinking coffee, tea, red wine or smoking, Scott Defalco of Power Swabs joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to explain how a whiter smile can actually make you more attractive and take years off your appearance. The start of the new year is the perfect time to get started on your brighter, whiter smile!

Whitening your teeth is an easy way to look younger, feel confident and appear healthier, and according to Scott, it can be done in just five minutes a day!

If you think that your teeth could be whiter, here’s your chance to receive 50% off plus free shipping and a free Quick Stick with your order.

You can order by calling 1-800-663-5490 or click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POWER SWABS.