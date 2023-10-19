Get fired up for flavorful fun at The Bull Grill

Introducing the Bull Grill, where burger creativity meets autumn coziness!

Join Chef Turon Cummings and Averi Hittle, the 16 Tech Digital Marketing Manager, as they unveil an exciting addition to The Amp’s culinary scene.

The Bull Grill invites you to embark on a delicious journey with their Burger Flights, featuring mouthwatering creations like the Dream Burger, Southern Fiesta Burger, Big Time Burger, Porky Da Boss Burger, and Windy City Burger.

What’s more, The Bull Grill is now open, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere for those crisp autumn days and evenings.

Indulge in their handmade burgers, savor loaded fries, and relish locally sourced ingredients that promise a delightful dining experience.

Swing by anytime between Monday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to sate your burger cravings.