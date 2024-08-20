Get Ready for Adult Summer Camp in Brown County

Comedian Dwight Simmons and Zach Rohn, the organizer of Adult Summer Camp, joined us to share details about the upcoming event, which will be held from August 23rd to 25th in beautiful Brown County, Indiana.

Adult Summer Camp is a fun-filled weekend that brings back all the nostalgic memories of camp but with a grown-up twist.

The event will feature camp favorites like chili dogs, along with live music, comedians, and plenty of beer provided by Upland Brewing Company.

It’s a perfect chance to relax, laugh, and enjoy the great outdoors with friends.

Some common questions about the event include whether you need to bring a tent and what else there is to do besides enjoying food and comedy.

The event promises a variety of activities, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and viewers can use a special coupon code to receive 20% off.

Don’t miss out on this unique experience that combines the best of summer camp with the joys of being an adult!