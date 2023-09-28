Get ready to ‘kilt it’ at the Indy Scottish Highland Games & Festival

Grab your kilts, bagpipes, and Scottish spirit because the Scottish Highland Games & Festival is back in Indianapolis, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Join Carter Keith, President of the Scottish Society of Indianapolis, and Rebekah Lawson, Vice Chair of the Games Committee, as they unveil the exciting details of this year’s event.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., head to the Marion County Fairgrounds for a day filled with epic Scottish fun.

Witness thrilling competitions like the caber toss and hammer throw, groove to the beats of live Scottish bands, savor authentic Scottish food and beverages, and immerse yourself in the Royal Scottish Court.

Don’t forget to check out Carter’s traditional Scottish attire and his Scottish Dirk (short sword).

The Scottish Society of Indianapolis, founded in 1984, along with its Foundation, is bringing the heart and soul of Scottish and Gaelic culture to Indianapolis, thanks to the support of sponsors like the Indianapolis International Center.

Mark your calendars and prepare to embrace your inner Highlander!