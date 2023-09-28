Get ready to LOL with Megan Gailey at ‘Let’s Fest Late Show’

Join the comedy extravaganza at Let’s Fest Late Show as Let’s Comedy proudly presents the hilarious Megan Gailey on Friday, September 29th, at Atomic, with doors opening at 9 p.m. and the show kicking off at 10 p.m.

It’s a homecoming like no other as Megan Gailey returns to Indiana to grace the stage with her uproarious humor.

This 21+ event promises an evening of non-stop laughter you won’t want to miss.

Megan Gailey, known for her appearances on The Conan O’Brien Show, @Midnight, and her Comedy Central Half Hour Special, is a comedy sensation you need to experience live.

Don’t wait! Grab your festival pass and secure your spot for a night of comedy gold.

Get ready to laugh until your sides ache, courtesy of Megan Gailey!