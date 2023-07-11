Get ready to run and raise a glass at the Chilly Water Brewing 5K!

Join us for an exhilarating and thirst-quenching event as we chat with Sara Arnold, the Owner/Founder of the Indiana Brewery Running Series, and Dan Krzywicki, Owner of Chilly Water Brewing Company. Lace up your running shoes and grab a pint as we dive into the exciting world of the Brewery Running Series.

Sara will share the origins of the Brewery Running Series and how this unique concept came to be. She’ll explain the inclusive nature of the series, emphasizing that it’s not a timed race but rather a fun-run experience suitable for all levels of runners, walkers, joggers, and even crawlers! With events held at local breweries across the country, Sara will provide information on how viewers can find the nearest Brewery Running Series location and participate in this fantastic fusion of exercise and good beer.

Dan will give us a sneak peek into the upcoming Chilly Water Brewing 5K, happening on July 15 in Indianapolis. Participants will have the chance to sign the coveted Golden Growler, and the top finishers will be rewarded with a growler full of their favorite Chilly Water beer. We might even witness a friendly “race” between the hosts to add some extra excitement to the segment.

To learn more about the Brewery Running Series, including future events and how to participate, visit their website at www.breweryrunningseries.com/indiana. And don’t forget to follow them on Facebook and Instagram at inbreweryrun for updates and behind-the-scenes fun.

Viewers of this segment can enjoy a special 10% discount on their event registration by using the promo code LIFESTYLELIVE at checkout. Cheers to running, good beer, and giving back to the community with the Brewery Running Series!