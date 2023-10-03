Get Ready to Samba: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Mood Indigo Show Brings Brazilian Beats to the Heartland!

Tune in for a rhythm-filled extravaganza as the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir takes center stage!

Joining us are Eric Stark, the Artistic Director, and the sensational guitarist Daniel Duarte.

Daniel will kick things off with a captivating guitar performance to set the mood for the upcoming “Mood Indigo” show on October 14th at the ISO.

For our out-of-town viewers, here’s a scoop: The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir is going on an exciting tour to Brazil in May 2024, and they’re giving us a taste of Brazilian culture with this tribute show.

Expect to be transported to the sun-soaked beaches of Brazil as they perform beloved samba, bossa nova, and sunshine classics.

For more information, visit www.indychoir.org.

Let the music and Brazilian vibes sweep you off your feet! 🎶