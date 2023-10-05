Get ready to scream: BOOville Haunted House returns to The Children’s Museum!

Get ready to scream: BOOville Haunted House returns to The Children’s Museum!

In a bewitching update from The Children’s Museum, Head Witches Katie Marsh and Kim Rumer are here to cast a spell on your Halloween season!

This year, the nation’s oldest continually-operated Haunted House is back, offering families a spine-chilling chance to explore the eerie town where Halloween villains reside during their “offseason.”

Whether you’re a local or a far-flung viewer, get ready to dive into the creepy fun.

With a new theme that promises to send shivers down your spine, Marsh and Rumer will reveal their inspiration behind it.

Discover what awaits when you enter BOOville, and don’t miss the lowdown on the difference between lights-on and frightening hours.

Plus, stay tuned for exciting events and find out how you can snag tickets for this thrilling adventure.

And here’s a treat: The Children’s Museum is giving away family packs of tickets, so you can join the spooky fun!

Just make sure those little ghouls and goblins have their parent permission forms ready. It’s going to be a Halloween season like no other!