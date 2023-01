Life.Style.Live!

Get rid of your old appliances with Indy Pick Up

Josh Conrad and Jamie Pena, Co-owners and Operations Managers for Indy Pick Up, provide free pick up of metal and appliances, as long as they are outside or in the garage!

The company also provides affordable recycling for televisions, mattresses, and furniture. They service residential, commercial, and industrial clients and also purchase junk and runnable cars, trucks, suv’s, etc.

For more information click here or call 317-350-1111.