Life.Style.Live!

Honoring a Legacy: Iibada Dance celebrates BRAVERY through DANCE

It’s a show that celebrates the brave men and women who answered the call of duty, telling their stories and paying homage to their legacy through dance.

On today’s Life. Style. LIVE!, Jay Hemphill, Artistic Director, Arts for Lawrence, and Roland Smith, President, Iibada Dance, (and dancer), share more about THE BRAVE.