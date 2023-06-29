Getting ready for National Grilling Month

Courtney Rada, the host of Food Network’s “Carnivorous” and a judge on “Ultimate Summer Cook-Off,” joined the show to ignite the thrill of the grill just in time for National Grilling Month. Courtney, who is also a comedian, brings her fun food inspiration to the table. She has lent her expertise as a judge on popular Food Network and Cooking Channel shows like “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Chopped Junior.”

During the interview, Courtney shares the recipe for grilling success and reveals a super secret for hosting a backyard party. She recommends a tasty backyard beverage to complement the grilled delights and shares must-have items for the grill. Additionally, Courtney offers further grilling inspiration and insights into how a comedian like her became the host of a show called “Carnivorous” on Food Network.