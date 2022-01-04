Life.Style.Live!

Getting your first facial? Here’s what you should know

When it comes to getting a facial, you may imagine it as lying back, relaxing and getting up with perfect skin, but there’s a little bit more to it than that.

Ursurla Shelton, licensed esthetician, cosmetologist, and owner of Shear Elegance Beauty Spa, joined us today to share a few little-known facts that you need to know for before and after your first facial.

Shelton also specializes in oncology-safe skincare for those battling cancer.

She recently organized an Indiana Esthetician Association, bringing together other people in her field.

For more information visit, ShearEleganceDayspas.com.