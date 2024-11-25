Standout gifts and practical tips to simplify your holiday shopping

As the holiday season approaches, finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list can feel overwhelming. Lifestyle expert and TV host Christine Pullara shares some practical tips and standout gift ideas to simplify the process.

Pullara emphasizes the importance of preparation. “I know it’s a cliché, but you’ve got to be organized,” she said. “Make a list and do one or two little things each day so you can put real thought into finding unique gifts for your loved ones.”

For something that will be appreciated year-round, Pullara recommends the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro. This innovative bird feeder uses smart technology to capture HDR images and 2K live video of visiting birds, sending them directly to the Bird Buddy app. “It’s perfect for connecting with nature,” she said. The feeder also offers a premium subscription for advanced bird identification and unlimited cloud storage, making it an excellent choice for bird enthusiasts.

When it comes to tech gifts, Pullara suggests Metro by T-Mobile for affordable and practical options. “You can pick up two incredible devices—a Samsung A14 5G and a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE—for under $100 when you sign up for Metro Plus and add a watch line,” she said. Metro plans also include extras like Amazon Prime, Google One storage, and MLB TV, all with no contracts or credit checks.

For personal care, Pullara recommends Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash with notes of rose and cherry cream. “It’s divine,” she said. “It penetrates 10 layers deep to give you soft, smooth skin without needing lotion.” At just $13, it’s an affordable luxury that makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

For children, Pullara highlights XOX Kweenie deluxe figurines, a collectible line celebrating self-expression. Each figurine comes with a display case and tells a story, such as the “Kueen of Cat Naps” or “Kueen of High School.” “These are under $10 at Target and specialty retailers,” Pullara noted, calling them an ideal stocking stuffer.

Pullara’s tips provide practical and creative solutions for holiday gifting, ensuring a less stressful and more enjoyable shopping experience.

