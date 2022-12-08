Life.Style.Live!

Gift ideas for foodies, content creators, travelers, more

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to finding the perfect holiday gift for people in your life, it’s a great idea to connect it with something they enjoy doing.

That’s why Kayla Zadel, lifestyle Correspondent, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with non-traditional/unique gift ideas and stocking stuffers.

She provided gift ideas for the following categories:

For more from Kayla, click here and visit:

Instagram: @kzadel

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

James ‘Murr’ Murray of ‘Impractical Jokers’ to perform at Indianapolis’ Helium Comedy Club this weekend

All Indiana /

Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses

Crime Watch 8 /

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

Indiana News /

Winter drought impacts

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.