Gift your grad their flowers from Gillespie Florists

Sarah Gillespie and Genia Stringer from Gillespie Florists joined us Monday morning to share some fantastic graduation ideas.

They suggest Graduation Ceremony Bouquets, reminiscent of the style seen in Miss America pageants, where the graduate receives a beautiful hand-held bouquet in their school colors after the ceremony.

For a touch of Hawaiian flair, they recommend graduation ceremony leis, wearable flowers that can be worn with the cap and gown, bringing a touch of aloha to both school and the next chapter of life.

They also provide suggestions for graduation party/open house bouquets, perfect for adorning tables or adding decor to your graduate’s celebration.

Gillespie Florists have a range of creative and eye-catching floral arrangements to make graduation moments even more special and memorable.