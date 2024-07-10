Gillespie Florists celebrates summer with “65 Days of Summer” promotion

Gillespie Florists is thrilled to announce their “65 Days of Summer” promotion. The event is packed with special activities and great deals for everyone to enjoy.

On Saturday, July 13, join the fun at Minnie & Evie’s Pool Party. It’s a great day for both humans and their furry friends. Then, on August 3, bring your kids for a day full of games, treats, photo opportunities, balloons, and more at the Kids Day Event!

Every Wednesday, seniors aged 65 and older get 20% off. You can also use the promo code 65YEARS to get $6.50 off your purchase in-store or online. Enjoy special discounts from Monday to Friday, 4-6 p.m., during Happy Hour Specials. Every weekend (Saturday and Sunday), take advantage of Buy One Get One free offers.

In addition to these deals, there are exciting contests and giveaways. Share your summer moments with Gillespie Florists using the hashtag #65DaysOfSummer for a chance to win. You can also enter a raffle to win a $65 gift card from Gillespie Florists.

For more information, visit their website. Enjoy the summer with Gillespie Florists and take advantage of their exciting offers and events!