Gillespie Florists crafts terrarium magic

Enter the enchanting world of terrariums, where glass vessels become lush landscapes, and thriving greenery becomes a work of art. Gillespie Florists’ owner, Sarah Gillespie, invites viewers to join her in crafting their own terrariums using specially designed kits available from Gillespie Florists.

With Gillespie Florists’ terrarium kits, one can step into the shoes of a horticulturist and create their very own botanical masterpiece. Each kit comes complete with carefully selected plants, soil, decorative stones, and a step-by-step guide curated by Gillespie herself.