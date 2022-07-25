Life.Style.Live!

Gillespie Florists creates special flower arrangements for teachers

You can give the gift of gorgeous flowers this back-to-school season while wishing your child’s teacher “good luck” for the coming year.

Sarah Gillespie, vice president of Gillespie Florists, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase her floral arrangements perfect for back-to-school season.

Gillespie Florists offer a variety of back to school themed arrangements geared towards teachers and staff returning to school. Many of their customers send arrangements to their family members or spouses that are teachers wishing them good luck in the coming year.

Gillespie Florists is a locally owned flower shop, originally started in 1898 as a wholesale greenhouse. In 1960, a retail flower shop was opened to complement the wholesale business. The current ownership is third, fourth and fifth generation.

The people of Gillespie Florists are also hosting a birthday celebration for her sister’s dog, Minnie Pearl, at the flower shop (and virtually) on Friday, July 29 at 1 p.m. Dog treats and cup cakes will be served.

For more information, click here and visit: facebook.com/gillespieflorists.