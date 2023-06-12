Search
Gillespie Florists: Ideas for self care

by: Divine Triplett
We had the pleasure of speaking with Genia Stringer from Gillespie Florists, where we delved into the topic of self-care using a botanical theme. Genia highlights the relationship between mood and flowers/plants and offers creative ideas for incorporating self-care and horticulture therapy into our daily lives.

From placing fresh-cut eucalyptus stems in your shower or bathroom to creating serene spaces with plants, flowers, chocolates, and candles, Gillespie Florists has a variety of self-care items available to enhance your well-being.

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit Gillespie Florists‘ website and social media channels. Take a moment to prioritize self-care and indulge in the beauty and benefits of botanicals with Gillespie Florists.

