Gillespie Florists: Learning about the world of roses

Sarah Gillespie from Gillespie Florists joined us to talk about the unique and interesting stories behind rose varieties. Did you know that each rose variety has a special name given by breeders? These names often honor family members or famous individuals, such as Princess Diana. Some roses are renamed by marketing experts to highlight their qualities, such as their color or fragrance, or to create a memorable name for consumers, like the popular “Amnesia” or “Quicksand.”

Sarah also brought several stunning rose varieties to the studio to share with the host and viewers, showcasing their beauty and telling the stories behind their unique names.

Did you know that creating a new rose variety takes about 10 years? The process involves extensive research, development, trademarking, and marketing. It’s a costly and time-consuming task, with only a few varieties making it to market.

