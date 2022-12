Life.Style.Live!

Gillespie Florists owner breaks down poisonous Poinsettia Plants myth, showcases Christmas Cactus, Norfolk Island Pine Plant

Gillespie Florists is debunking myths you may have heard about a particular Christmas flower!

Sarah Gillepsie, owner of Gillespie Florists, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share where the rumor started that Poinsettias are poisonous and why that’s not true. She also gave us a look at the other beautiful Christmas flowers her store has to offer. This includes the Christmas Cactus and Norfolk Island Pine Plant.

